Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Getting Prelude Miniseries From Marvel

Prior to the release of Star Wars in 1977, Marvel Comics released a series of stories to help build anticipation for the series, knowing that the sci-fi opera would surely appeal to their readers. In the decades since the comics’ first debut, graphic storytelling has remained a core component of keeping the franchise alive, a tradition which returned when Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. In addition to confirming new films would be made with the studio, Marvel also moved forward with a series of new comic books ahead of the release of new films. Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel will deliver fans the four-issue prelude series Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Allegiance.

ComicsBeat confirmed the news, noting that the new series would be written by Ethan Sacks and feature art by Luke Ross. Ahead of the release of previous Star Wars films, Marvel delivered audiences comic series like Star Wars: Shattered Empire and Star Wars: Captain Phasma, which both consisted of four issues, launched in September ahead of a film’s release, and ran through October. Marvel didn’t release any additional details about this new series, though we can likely expect it to launch this September.

According to various reports about the new film, we can expect a longer time jump following the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi before the new film, with the comic series potentially chronicling the various adventures our heroes embarked upon. The teaser art depicts a number of familiar faces, with the far left corner depicting Rey wearing a breathing mask and battling a creature, yet it’s unclear if this is an image from her past or an event that took place after The Last Jedi.

While many fans are looking forward to the release of The Rise of Skywalker, the film’s debut will be a bittersweet experience, as it’s set to conclude not only the sequel trilogy of films that Lucasfilm announced in 2012, but also the entire Skywalker Saga that launched more than 40 years ago. Making the experience all the more emotional is that Carrie Fisher passed away after she completed work on The Last Jedi, with her appearance in the upcoming film being compiled using unseen footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, limiting Leia’s trajectory.

Luckily, the adventures of the galaxy far, far away won’t be ending anytime soon, as Lucasfilm has already confirmed three release dates for Decembers of 2022, 2024, and 2026.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

