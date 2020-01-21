Watch a Supercut of 30 Years of Star Wars References From The Simpsons

Over the course of more than 30 years, The Simpsons has poked fun at all corners of pop culture, including regular homages to the world of Star Wars, the best of which have been compiled in the below video. The jabs have often been made lovingly, and with both The Simpsons and Star Wars now being united under Disney and available on Disney+, the streaming service knew that, with the final film in the Skywalker Saga now in theaters, compiling all of the best references to the galaxy far, far away from the animated series would be a great way to remind fans of the content available on the service. Check out the compilation video below.

The video is described, “A long time ago in a Springfield far, far away… See all the best Star Wars references throughout 30 seasons of The Simpsons, now streaming on Disney+.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The references span the entire length of the saga, from jokes about the original trilogy to the prequel trilogy, and even references to Disney purchasing the rights to the franchise. As you could imagine, one of the characters who most often brings up the saga is Comic Book Guy, who clearly has a soft spot for the prequels.

With the series now in its 31st season, some fans have begun to speculate that The Simpsons could be coming to an end, with series composer Danny Elfman igniting the fires of speculation when he offhandedly mentioned that he believed the end was in sight. Shortly after that news made the rounds, producer Al Jean took to Twitter to confirm that this was far from accurate.

Jean shared a link to an article that claimed the series was ending, per Elfman’s comments, while confirming, “We are all thankful that the following article is NOT TRUE.”

The series is currently confirmed to be running at least through a 32nd season, possibly longer. Additionally, with Disney having acquired the rights to the program when they purchased 20th Century Fox, fans will likely pay close attention to how, or if, the series sees any shift in tone going forward.

The Star Wars series, on the other hand, has no confirmed theatrical plans, other than a series of release dates for unannounced films that begin in December of 2022.

Stay tuned for details on the future of The Simpsons and Star Wars franchises.

What’s your favorite Star Wars reference in the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!