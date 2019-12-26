Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is a Limited Edition Exclusive

Earlier this week, pre-orders for a massive Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set went live as a Best Buy exclusive in the U.S. for $249.99. The set includes all 9 films in the saga in 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital plus a kitchen sink of special features on 27-discs with special packaging that appears to be adorned with Ralph McQuarrie concept art.

Over in the UK, the set is an Amazon exclusive and the listing includes a bit more detail. For one thing, the set is confirmed as a limited edition, so if you want to get your hands on it at Best Buy, the time is now. It’s been selling like crazy, and it’s only a matter of time before the deluxe edition disappears like the Best Buy exclusive Marvel Infinity Saga box set before it.

It’s also important to point out that the Amazon UK listing has a product description with a movie breakdown (unlike the Best Buy listing), but it doesn’t say anything about the inclusion of the original theatrical versions of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. This would be a huge selling point, so we have to imagine that it would be worth a mention on the product page. Granted, the odds of this happening were just slightly north of zero, but it’s disappointing nonetheless.

Note that Amazon UK also has general release Blu-ray and DVD versions of The Skywalker Saga set up for pre-order. We wouldn’t be surprised to see similar sets turn up in the U.S. at some point, though you can have these region-free sets delivered to the US from both Amazon UK and Zavvi.

A release date for The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray box set hasn’t been officially announced, but a Best Buy Canada leak earlier this month pegged it for March 31st 2020. That date is in keeping with previous Star Wars Blu-ray releases, so it’s probably legit. There’s also a good chance that we’ll see The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray releases on that date as well.

The films in The Skywalker Saga box set are also available to stream on Disney+ in 4K, though if you want the best visual and audio quality, the Blu-rays are the way to go.

