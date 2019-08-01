Here Are the Star Wars Titles That Will Be Available on Disney+ Launch Day

The ownership of the Star Wars saga has seen a number of complications over the years, as the rights to distribute the films has changed hands a number of times and includes various platforms. The first six films were all distributed theatrically by 20th Century Fox while TNT scored the broadcast rights of the series. In 2012, Disney purchased Lucasfilm, only for Disney to acquire 20th Century Fox earlier this year. Debuting on November 12th is Disney+, the streaming service set to contain the studio’s library of films, which should include various entries into the Star Wars saga, but due to previous agreements, not all of the saga’s films will be available at launch.

According to a new report from CNET, subscribers of Disney+ will have access to both the original trilogy of films and prequel trilogy when the service launches, in addition to Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story have previous commitments to Netflix, but are set to land on Disney+ within a year of its launch. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be the first new film from the franchise that will make its streaming debut on the service at some point after its release, likely within the first year.

As far as Star Wars series are concerned, the first live-action series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, will debut on launch day, though it’s unclear what the first season’s release strategy will be. Both Star Wars Rebels and previous seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be available on launch, with the final season of Clone Wars set to debut on the service by the end of the year.

A second season of the animated Star Wars Resistance will be debuting this fall on the Disney Channel, with it being unclear whether or not the series will be made available at any point on Disney+.

Another Star Wars project that fans can be excited for is a Rogue One prequel series focusing on the adventures of Cassian Andor and K-2SO, with Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk both reprising their roles. That series will reportedly begin shooting before the end of the year, though it likely won’t debut on Disney+ within the first year of its launch.

