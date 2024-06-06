The Acolyte: Star Wars Fans React to New Series, New Characters & Same Old Hate
Star Wars fans are dropping reactions to The Acolyte - finding out what they're saying.
The Acolyte has premiered its first two episodes on Disney+, and as usual, Star Wars fans have some things to say about it.
As you can see in our sampling of fan reactions to The Acolyte, the show is getting a pretty even mix of praise for its novelty, criticism for its story, and hate for its perceived continuation of Star Wars' diversity initiative.
Scroll below if you want to get a sense of where opinions about The Acolyte are falling, as well as what level of social media buzz the show is generating:
For Light & Life
Cannot stop thinking about #TheAcolyte, it feels so great scrolling through my feed and seeing almost everyone appreciating this show.
New Star Wars projects are so much fun to experience and talk about with others online. Can’t wait to see where this goes, for light and life! pic.twitter.com/tUt7VuwYvj— jacob. (@jtimsuggs) June 5, 2024
The Acolyte is striking a chord with a lot of Star Wars fans – and some newcomers jumping into the series for the first time.
Hate For Hate's Sake
Thinking about all the negative reviews that were clearly typed up BEFORE seeing #TheAcolyte reminds me of the cave on Dagobah.
"What's in there?" "Only what you take with you." pic.twitter.com/sWZtGpVzOi— Kyle Katarn (@Ky1eKatarn) June 6, 2024
No show is above criticism, but there is a very campaign to hate on The Acolyte simply because of the show's casting, creative team, and vision of the franchise lore.
To quote a wise Jedi...
Skywalker-Free
not a Skywalker in sight. just ppl living in the moment #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/jq7jGyXig0— Kelly Knox (@kelly_knox) June 5, 2024
For a lot of Star Wars fans, this is the first instance of seeing the franchise onscreen without the shadow of the Skywalker Saga hanging over it in any way.
It Rhymes... Like Poetry
It's like poetry, it rhymes ✨ #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/ZPcoODjRxJ— Vader's Order (@VadersOrder) June 5, 2024
Can we stop complaining every time there's an echo or easter egg callback in a Star Wars project? That's exactly the way George Lucas wanted it.
Fugitive Vibes
During the scene with Sol and Osha on the cliff I whispered to @msiglain "I don't care!" IYKYK. #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/wSHDGvYcPf— Jennifer Heddle (@jenheddle) June 5, 2024
That climax to The Acolyte Episode 1 definitely had us feeling vibes of The Fugitive.
What Happened to Woke-Fest?
Just finished watching #TheAcolyte and I'm puzzled. I was assured that all the characters would be declaring their pronouns and sexual orientations while giving lectures on white privilege and the patriarchy. Instead it was a cool mystery with Jedi. What gives?— Matt Martinez (@mrm1138) June 5, 2024
For all the uproar, The Acolyte turned out to be... a compelling mystery story, with people in it. Maybe we can all settle down on this one?
Sol Patrol
This is a Sol stan account and I'll protect him with my life!#TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/eEEvFz5Bs1— Chopper (@Chopper_Rebel) June 6, 2024
Star Wars already has some new fan-fav breakouts, including Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae as Jedi Master Sol. Lee's performance and commitment to Star Wars (learning English for the role!) have endeared him to many.
Yord Horde
just Yord doing Yord things #theacolyte pic.twitter.com/I5bi3nR1cf— Honz ✨ (@CH0PPENHEIMER) June 5, 2024
We had to create a whole separate list showing how much love Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) is getting from Star Wars fans.
Pippers
#TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/FzNX7SbVOE— Spencer Barrett (@spencerbarrett) June 5, 2024
Rounding out the breakout character list: Osha's droid companion Pip is a clear early favorite.
He's The Master, Right?
#TheAcolyte spoilers
So we all agree Qimir dodged Mae's attacks a little too easily to just be some guy right 🤨 pic.twitter.com/9AvA03Vyz4— The Lalolyte 🍵 (@clonehumor) June 5, 2024
The Acolyte is definitely generating a certain amount of buzz for its mystery storyline alone. Early theory: Mae's partner Qimir (Manny Jacinto) is actually The Master.
Mae Survived Memes
“Somehow, Mae Survived” #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/OQBOdeLYT3— jacob. (@jtimsuggs) June 5, 2024
We said it rhymes like poetry... and this is another example of how. Nonetheless, we're stealing this meme for sure.
Dope Details
Am I the only one that found these chair droids to be one of the coolest parts of the premiere? #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/o1hEaHwww5— Chopper (@Chopper_Rebel) June 5, 2024
Showrunner Leslye Headland clearly loves the world-building and aesthetics of Star Wars. Droid chairs? Stunning!
STOP REACHING
I’m not saying #TheAcolyte is perfect — ‘cause it’s not — but it’s pretty telling that the day after it premieres the best criticism the Usual Suspects™ can come up with is “FIRE IN SPACE!”. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JvcUlVXPaV— Ben Hart The Star Wars Guy 💫 (@BenHartWithNoE) June 6, 2024
Thoughtful, analytical criticism: fine. Yelling at Star Wars for being Star Wars.... Why?
Star Wars - Dark Side of Fandom
Me before dealing with the Star Wars fandom online vs me after dealing with the Star Wars fandom online #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/3KOHHiFKL6— Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) June 5, 2024
Star Wars discourse shows ZERO signs of once again being a fun and affirming space. It's about as civil as the war between the Empire and Rebels.