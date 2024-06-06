The Acolyte: Star Wars Fans React to New Series, New Characters & Same Old Hate

The Acolyte has premiered its first two episodes on Disney+, and as usual, Star Wars fans have some things to say about it. As you can see in our sampling of fan reactions to The Acolyte, the show is getting a pretty even mix of praise for its novelty, criticism for its story, and hate for its perceived continuation of Star Wars' diversity initiative. Scroll below if you want to get a sense of where opinions about The Acolyte are falling, as well as what level of social media buzz the show is generating:

For Light & Life Cannot stop thinking about #TheAcolyte, it feels so great scrolling through my feed and seeing almost everyone appreciating this show. New Star Wars projects are so much fun to experience and talk about with others online. Can’t wait to see where this goes, for light and life! pic.twitter.com/tUt7VuwYvj — jacob. (@jtimsuggs) June 5, 2024 The Acolyte is striking a chord with a lot of Star Wars fans – and some newcomers jumping into the series for the first time.

Hate For Hate's Sake Thinking about all the negative reviews that were clearly typed up BEFORE seeing #TheAcolyte reminds me of the cave on Dagobah. "What's in there?" "Only what you take with you." pic.twitter.com/sWZtGpVzOi — Kyle Katarn (@Ky1eKatarn) June 6, 2024 No show is above criticism, but there is a very campaign to hate on The Acolyte simply because of the show's casting, creative team, and vision of the franchise lore. To quote a wise Jedi...

Skywalker-Free not a Skywalker in sight. just ppl living in the moment #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/jq7jGyXig0 — Kelly Knox (@kelly_knox) June 5, 2024 For a lot of Star Wars fans, this is the first instance of seeing the franchise onscreen without the shadow of the Skywalker Saga hanging over it in any way.

It Rhymes... Like Poetry It's like poetry, it rhymes ✨ #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/ZPcoODjRxJ — Vader's Order (@VadersOrder) June 5, 2024 Can we stop complaining every time there's an echo or easter egg callback in a Star Wars project? That's exactly the way George Lucas wanted it.

Fugitive Vibes During the scene with Sol and Osha on the cliff I whispered to @msiglain "I don't care!" IYKYK. #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/wSHDGvYcPf — Jennifer Heddle (@jenheddle) June 5, 2024 That climax to The Acolyte Episode 1 definitely had us feeling vibes of The Fugitive.

What Happened to Woke-Fest? Just finished watching #TheAcolyte and I'm puzzled. I was assured that all the characters would be declaring their pronouns and sexual orientations while giving lectures on white privilege and the patriarchy. Instead it was a cool mystery with Jedi. What gives? — Matt Martinez (@mrm1138) June 5, 2024 For all the uproar, The Acolyte turned out to be... a compelling mystery story, with people in it. Maybe we can all settle down on this one?

Sol Patrol This is a Sol stan account and I'll protect him with my life!#TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/eEEvFz5Bs1 — Chopper (@Chopper_Rebel) June 6, 2024 Star Wars already has some new fan-fav breakouts, including Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae as Jedi Master Sol. Lee's performance and commitment to Star Wars (learning English for the role!) have endeared him to many.

Pippers #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/FzNX7SbVOE — Spencer Barrett (@spencerbarrett) June 5, 2024 Rounding out the breakout character list: Osha's droid companion Pip is a clear early favorite.

Mae Survived Memes “Somehow, Mae Survived” #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/OQBOdeLYT3 — jacob. (@jtimsuggs) June 5, 2024 We said it rhymes like poetry... and this is another example of how. Nonetheless, we're stealing this meme for sure.

Dope Details Am I the only one that found these chair droids to be one of the coolest parts of the premiere? #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/o1hEaHwww5 — Chopper (@Chopper_Rebel) June 5, 2024 Showrunner Leslye Headland clearly loves the world-building and aesthetics of Star Wars. Droid chairs? Stunning!

STOP REACHING I’m not saying #TheAcolyte is perfect — ‘cause it’s not — but it’s pretty telling that the day after it premieres the best criticism the Usual Suspects™ can come up with is “FIRE IN SPACE!”. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JvcUlVXPaV — Ben Hart The Star Wars Guy 💫 (@BenHartWithNoE) June 6, 2024 Thoughtful, analytical criticism: fine. Yelling at Star Wars for being Star Wars.... Why?