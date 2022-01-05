The Book of Boba Fett Star Wars Party Tiki Mug Is Here

Chapter 2 of The Book of Boba Fett Star Wars series is now streaming on Disneis now streaming on Disney+y+, and the debut was celebrated with some new merch. This includes the release of a Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) figure and a stunning The Book of Boba Fett Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug.

The Book of Boba Fett Geeki Tikis mug can hold 24 oz of your chosen beverage, and it features 360 degree artwork of Boba Fett and friends in raised relief. The elaborate decoration means that you can’t put this mug in the dishwasher, but it is made of ceramic and should last you a long time if cared for properly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first place you can get your hands on The Book of Boba Fett Scenic Geeki Tikis mug is here at Entertainment Earth, where it can be pre-ordered for $34.99 with a release date set for February 2022. Hopefully you’ll get in time for the finale watch party on February 9th. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships, pre-orders ship free with orders of $79 or more, and additional Star Wars Geeki Tiki mugs can be found here.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney+ now.