Star Wars: The Mandalorian May Have Featured Boba Fett in Its Premiere Episode

Throughout the production of The Mandalorian‘s first season, fans have been wondering whether or not Boba Fett would be involved in the series. Despite very little screen time in the original trilogy, Boba Fett has become one of the most popular characters in Star Wars lore, so much so that a standalone movie was in the works at one point, with Logan director James Mangold attached. The connections between Boba Fett and The Mandalorian are clearly there, and some fans are thinking that the classic bounty hunter actually appeared in the first episode.

About halfway through the first episode of The Mandalorian, which arrived on Disney+ Tuesday morning, the main character walks into an underground lair to have a piece of armor forged. A mysterious figure walks by in the shadows, stopping to turn and look at The Mandalorian as he walks by. When you brighten up the image, the figure looks just like Boba Fett, down to the specific colors of his armor and the mark on his helmet.

Take a look at the image below, which arrives at the 18:31 mark of the episode.

It is worth noting that series creator Jon Favreau did previously say that Boba Fett wouldn’t be a part of The Mandalorian. For the most part, at least. Back in August, during an appearance on Good Morning America, Favreau noted that Boba Fett wouldn’t be included in the roster of characters featured on the show.

“Boba Fett is not one of the all-new original characters,” he explained. “There’s a 30-year stretch of story time that hasn’t been explored at all, except in the extended universe.”

So Boba Fett isn’t really one of the characters in the show, but that doesn’t exactly rule out a sneaky cameo, right?

Series star Pedro Pascal plays a very different bounty hunter, one who’s name may or may not have been revealed yet. The man behind the mask wants to make sure that his character doesn’t get confused with Boba Fett, since the titular Mandalorian does ultimately want to be on the right side of history, a characteristic that is on full display in the premiere’s final scene.

“Ultimately he wants to do the right thing,” Pascal said in an interview earlier this year. “But his duties could very much be in conflict with his destiny and doing the right thing has many faces. It can be a very windy road.”

