Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Bryce Dallas Howard Addresses Season 3 Return

After waiting over two years, Star Wars fans are a little over a month away from the third season of The Mandalorian. A new trailer was released this week, and a list of the season's directors was also revealed. Returning directors include Rick Famuyiwa and Bryce Dallas Howard as well as Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series. Newcomers to the director lineup include Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, and Peter Ramsey. In honor of the newest Mando content, Howard took to Instagram to share her excitement about the upcoming season.

"Reunited. And it feels SO GOOD! It's an honor to have been invited back to direct on the new season of #TheMandalorian – there's nothing quite like the adventure, magic, and friendships forged on this show. Swipe to watch the trailer for season three and mark your calendars for the premiere on March 1, only on #DisneyPlus 💫⁣⁣⁣," Howard wrote. She also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her previous episodes. You can check out the post below:

How Does Bryce Dallas Howard Feel About The Mandalorian's New Armor?

While speaking with Romper last April, Howard gave her thoughts on how powerful Mando has become after being asked about the character's "impervious" armor.

"You're absolutely right," Howard replied. "He's very strong, and in Mandalorian culture, they're trained to be warriors, and so they can do that. But then, that's where bacta spray comes in as well. Because he doesn't have a bacta tank like Boba, but bacta spray is helpful. But you are absolutely right... In the Boba Fett season, Mando got sliced by the dark saber, and then his leg was messed up. I was super excited to have that because I wanted to show he gets hurt and then heals from bacta spray."

What's Next For The Mandalorian?

While fans did get to see Mando and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett last year, everyone can't wait to see the duo back together in their own series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption in the upcoming season.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

The Mandolorian returns to Disney+ on March 1st.