The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Responds to Ming-Na Wen’s Praise

2020 was a big year for Ming-Na Wen! She starred in the final season of Agents of SHIELD, made a cameo appearance in Mulan, and returned to play Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Wen's Star Wars days are just beginning as she's also set to star in The Book of Boba Fett alongside Temuera Morrison and voice Fennec on the animated series, The Bad Batch. Wen is a lifelong Star Wars fan, so it's no surprise that she recently geeked out over getting to work with Mark Hamill in The Mandalorian's finale. She called the experience the highlight of her career, and Hamill had the best response.

"You (& Luke) have been immensely inspirational & impactful to my childhood & as an adult. To have shared a scene with you in @themandalorian is truly one of the biggest highlights, not just in my career, but in my life. Thank you," Wen originally wrote. "So this happened & I'm literally speechless, other than to say: the pleasure was all mine @MingNa," Hamill replied with the hashtag #YoureNotSoBadYourself. "I’ve reached nerd nirvana," Wen added. "Gotta say, this Is WAY cooler than the time Steven Tyler spilled red wine on my arm and wiped it off with cocktail napkins at a party." You can check out the latest tweet interaction below:

I’ve reached nerd nirvana. Gotta say, this Is WAY cooler than the time Steven Tyler spilled red wine on my arm and wiped it off with cocktail napkins at a party. 😏🧡 Sorry, @IamStevenT. 😁 https://t.co/7m9MJN3agj — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 3, 2021

"Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen recently joked with StarWars.com. "This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!" She added of The Bad Batch, "Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

As for Hamill's epic cameo on The Mandalorian, the show credited star for the role considering it was his face and voice, but Max Lloyd-Jones stood in as the "Double for Jedi," playing the part on set. Last week, Hamill posted a tease on social media, writing, "Seen anything good on TV lately?"

Hamill also posted about keeping the cameo a secret for a year. "The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere! #LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU," Hamill wrote. You can read more about the journey of Luke Skywalker here.

