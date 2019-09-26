Will Kevin Feige Replace Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm?

Walt Disney Studios shocked the world this evening with the reveal that Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige will be assisting in the galaxy far, far away, aiding Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy with the production of a brand new Star Wars movie. And while many fans are excited about the future of the Star Wars franchise with Feige involved, there are also questions about what it means for the future of Disney’s two popular production houses moving forward. And while Kathleen Kennedy has a lot more projects in development, including new shows for Disney+, is it possible she could leave Lucasfilm in the future?

The answer as of now is no, as the report from the Hollywood Reporter indicates that Kennedy will remain as the president of Lucasfilm.

“Some see this move as a prelude to a larger role for Feige within Lucasfilm, while others say it merely reflects the Marvel executive’s passion for the franchise. A top Disney source says Kennedy remains in charge with no plans for any changes,” the report states.

This echoes the statement Walt Disney Studios executive Alan Horn gave in the announcement about Feige and Kennedy working together.

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox. With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together,” Horn said.

Kennedy just received a contract extension from Disney one year ago, and she’s had a big part in shaping the future for the streaming service set to launch in November; Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be a fixture to kick off Disney+, and fans are already buzzing about the recently announced Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rogue One shows coming to the service.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also premiering in December, which will then pave the way for brand new series of films from Rian Johnson as well as Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

There’s no word yet on what Feige’s Star Wars movie will involve, but it’s likely to be something that fans are going to be very excited to see.

