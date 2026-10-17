New Star Wars Rumor Hints at Another Series From Spider-Man Director After Skeleton Crew

Jon Watts is something of a minor miracle worker. Not only did he pull off a milestone even Sam Raimi couldn’t by making three Spider-Man movies in a row that were equally well-liked, but he also gave us Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. More specifically, he gave us a live-action Star Wars streaming series that didn’t cause wailing and gnashing of teeth across the fandom — a show you can discuss with other fans without everyone getting their hackles up as they would if The Last Jedi entered the conversation. The mere mention of the The Last Jedi can start significant discourse, but it’s rare to find Skeleton Crew haters.

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Perhaps that’s because it did what fans actually want: it moved away from the Skywalker saga, introduced new worlds and areas, told a complete story in a single season, and left out legacy characters. That is unless you count Fuzzball, who’s a Captain Eo legacy character rather than Star Wars. So it made sense to bring Watts back for more, schedule permitting…but before he could work on another TV show, he got tapped to direct Episode X instead. Prior to that, however, a new rumor suggests he was indeed working on another show.

Jon Watts May Have Been Working on a Western-Style Star Wars Show

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According to Knight Edge Media, who turned out to be right about Watts directing the next movie, Watts had a full writers room hired in January, through August, for a new eight-episode streaming series. It was apparently going to have a western feel to it, in the same way that Skeleton Crew had a pirate vibe. It’s an interesting choice, considering that The Book of Boba Fett was basically also a western series, with Boba Fett essentially functioning as a new sheriff in town, putting together a Magnificent Seven-style crew to take on the big gangsters. Like the original Star Wars, The Magnificent Seven had its roots in samurai movies, so when a western theme is specified rather than samurai or pirate, the obvious inference is guns rather than swords. Thus, it would probably not have been a show based around a Jedi.

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Nobody’s talking on record about the series, so it’s not clear if it has been canceled or back-burnered while Watts graduates to the movie tier. There hasn’t been a new live-action Star Wars show announced in some time, and it might make sense to do one before Episode X moves the timeline forward. Ahsoka season 2 could be the end for a while if nothing else goes into production. Regardless of whether or not the next show is a western, there’s one thing we can probably agree on — westerns often take place in the desert, but please, please, enough already of Tatooine. The planet that was supposed to be as far from the shining center of the universe as it gets has been retconned into the most important world ever, but frankly, every aspect of it has been sufficiently explored. Plenty of westens take place in forests, mountains, and national park-type settings too.

What would you like to see in a new Star Wars series? Swoop into the comments with your best ideas.