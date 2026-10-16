Star Wars Fan Shows Off Their Vintage Toy Collection (But One Alien Is From A Totally Different Galaxy)

There’s no better feeling than rediscovering your childhood toys. Along with a blast of nostalgia, you might also get a sudden inkling to check how much those toys could be worth in today’s collector’s market. Of course, most of our old toys would be unsealed and not in great condition, but there have been cases where people have found sealed vintage items that are worth millions of dollars today. This is the point where you start cursing yourself for not taking more care of your old toys, or wishing you never conducted those limb exchange experiments like I did. Regardless of how you used to treat them, we all have the urge to show them off.

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That’s exactly what this Star Wars fan has done, showcasing some of the old toys that they recently found all the way at the back of their closet. Stored neatly in their original boxes are Kenner’s Star Wars TIE-Fighter, Imperial Troop Transporter, Imperial Attack Base, Ewok Village, Millennium Falcon, and a number of action figures. There are some other vintage toys sprinkled in the too, like the transport truck from the Indiana Jones line. However, one particular alien figure caught the attention of commenters on Reddit, especially since it’s also from an extremely famous movie. I’m talking about none other than the titular E.T., and the comments section couldn’t get enough of the fact that he was in a rather compromising position with another Star Wars action figure.

Star Wars Fans Spot E.T. Cozying Up To A Fan Favorite Action Figure

There are a few non-Star Wars action figures in their collection that I can’t recognize, but E.T. definitely stands out from the crowd. What makes it hilarious is that it looks like he’s getting a bit too comfortable Snaggletooth. Star Wars collectors will know that he’s a favorite among collectors, especially the rare blue version of the action figure. However, while we’re all laughing at this accidental inter-franchise relationship, George Lucas has hinted that E.T.’s species actually exists in the Star Wars universe. Not just that, but they are also part of the Republic Senate. Two delegates from the species can be see in the background in The Phantom Menace.

So, while this picture makes us giggle for a lot of reasons, the characters being from different IPs is actually not one of them. Apart from that, the collection itself is pretty awesome. Besides the ones I mentioned above, they also have Kenner’s massive Rebel Transport, an old Jawa figure, Vader’s Star Destroyer, and don’t miss that vintage Castle Grayskull at the bottom. It’s a collection that most Star Wars fans can only dream of, and would be well worth thousands of dollars if they were sealed. Coming back to E.T. for a second, I think it’s worth mentioning that he could have chosen the rarer, taller, blue Snaggletooth with the fancy shoes. But, he clearly doesn’t put too much emphasis on looks, clout, or bling, going instead for the shorter, more common version of the figure. He’s clearly happy about it, considering how long they’ve been together at the back of that closet.

Which franchises did you mix while playing with your toys? Let us know by commenting in the ComicBook Forum!