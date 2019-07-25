AMC’s Third Walking Dead Series Might Not Have “The Walking Dead” in Its Title

AMC’s untitled second Walking Dead spinoff may not incorporate “The Walking Dead” in its title, AMC programming chief David Madden divulged to TheWrap.

Also undecided is when in 2020 the cabler will air this third series, which Madden noted heads in front of cameras Monday, July 29.

“The new show is really on its own separate path. It’s a different feel and different tone,” Madden said. “It won’t look anything like the other two shows.”

Joining The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, the third series explores young protagonists who belong to the first generation raised after the fall of civilization.

“It’s gonna be completely different from the other two shows,” TWD chief content officer and spinoff co-creator Scott Gimple said previously. “We’re trying to open up these new worlds of The Walking Dead to show different corners, different tones, different aspects. Hopefully they compliment one another.”

During San Diego Comic-Con, AMC premiered a new synopsis for the series that teased its protagonists growing into heroes and villains.

“There’s a big secret about the Walking Dead universe. All these years we’ve just seen a tiny sliver of the Walking Dead world. There’s a whole lot of world out there,” Gimple said from AMC’s Hall H panel.

“The big secret is that all along, there have been other civilizations that survived the apocalypse. We saw hints of that in Season 7 of The Walking Dead and again in [Fear Season 5 episode] ‘The End of Everything,’ and now we’re about to show a lot more of the world in a bunch of different projects.”

Gimple created the spinoff with TWD veteran Matthew Negrete, who will act as showrunner.

Also revealed over SDCC weekend were the series’ stars: Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) as Iris, Annet Mahendru (The Americans) as Huck, Alexa Mansour (Unfriended: Dark Web) as Hope, Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball) as Elton and Hal Cumpston (Bilched) as Silas.

The spinoff will film late July through November in Richmond, Virginia for a 2020 arrival on AMC.