Why Nick Probably Survived The ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Finale

Spoilers for the Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 finale follow!

In an effort to free his mother, sister, and Victor Strand from the Proctor gang at the dam, Nick took the C4 detonate and left his suicide note in explosive fashion. The boat with his family on it didn’t get far enough away to escape the flow created by the dam’s eruption, leaving a question of whether Alicia and Strand survived having seeing only Madison in the aftermath.

Nick, meanwhile, was last seen atop the dam as it was nearing complete collapse. As the bodies on top of the dam braced for its fall, Daniel Salazar accompanied Nick — the exact reason Nick is still alive.

Daniel Salazar can’t die. The man has tried his luck countless times. He has proven himself to have a fate greater than dying from zombie bite, gunshot, and now dam collapse. With Ofelia dead, it is clear Daniel’s purpose is larger than a reunion with his daughter or protecting her.

Nick, standing beside the man who just won’t die, will have experienced the same collapse of the dam as Daniel. The two may not come out of the moment completely unscathed in Season 4, but they will most likely be there.

“As to who is alive and who is dead, it’s a tough thing,” showrunner Dave Erickson told ComicBook.com. “We don’t see… The dam is not… We kind of leave Daniel and Nick alive on the bridge over the dam. There’s real questions about Alicia and Strand because they were of course in the Zodiac with Madison. I think what’s important to understand is the dream sequence, that flash-forward fantasy that Alicia’s dead, is probably, short of Nick, it’s the worst thing that could possibly happen to Madison. I think that if you assume that everything we’re seeing is really Madison’s visions as she’s going through her death throes, it’s the worst case scenario for her. It’s the shame and the guilt of having lost one of her kids. From an emotional standpoint I think there’s closure there. It opens up another door but it also, I think, it answers a question that we’ve been sort of leaning into for the duration of the season.”

As for Daniel, Erickson is excited to see what’s next for him, officially exiting Fear the Walking Dead showrunner following Sunday’s episode.

“I think it was better that we hit a dramatic point for that story and see how that was going to sort of scramble Daniel for the rest of the season,” Erickson said. “And then we’ll see what they do with him in Season 4.”

The Walking Dead's sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.