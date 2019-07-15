Fear the Walking Dead Is in Meltdown Mode in Mid-Season Finale Preview

AMC has published the preview for Fear the Walking Dead‘s mid-season finale, “Is Anybody Out There?” Per its official synopsis:

The group fights against the clock; Sarah and Wendell get help from an unexpected source.

The penultimate episode of the first half of Season 5 ended with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) handed an apparent death sentence when she was exposed to contaminated blood from an irradiated walker.

Worse, an alarm signaled the nearby power plant is about to meltdown — and Grace (Karen David) estimates the survivors have between just 12 to 24 hours to get their plane off the ground.

“In addition to the ticking clock of the impending plant meltdown, there are also a lot of balls in the air,” showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg told EW.

“Dwight and Dorie are still pretty far from the plane. Will they make it back in time? What about Morgan, Alicia, and Grace? Is Alicia contaminated with nuclear radiation? Will the rest of the group be able to finish the plane in time to get it in the air? All we can say is it’s going to be a nail biter of a mid-season finale that will put our characters in perhaps the most heightened, dangerous, and emotional situation they’ve faced yet. Buckle up!”

The mid-season finale also promises more involvement from Sarah (Mo Collins) and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), as well as the return of shady new foe Logan (Matt Frewer), who hasn’t been seen since he duped Morgan (Lennie James) and crew out of their denim factory base of operations in the Season 5 opener.

“We’ve talked a lot about our people on the plane side of the mountain, but let’s not forget Sarah and Wendell on the other side,” the showrunners said.

“We can tell you there’s a very exciting story for them in the midseason finale that will force these characters to dig deep and pull off seemingly impossible odds. Finally, if you thought you’ve seen the last of Logan, think again!”

Fear the Walking Dead premieres its Season 5A finale Sunday, July 21 at 9/8c on AMC. The spinoff will undergo a short hiatus, resuming with its 5B premiere Sunday, August 11 at its usual time.