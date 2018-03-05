‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Characters Return In Crossover Photos

The first photos of the Clark family and other Fear the Walking Dead characters from the show’s fourth season have been released.

In the photos, Nick Clark is the first character seen sharing a moment with The Walking Dead‘s Morgan Jones, who will be crossing over to the sibling series following the flagship show’s eighth season. Also returning is Danay Garcia’s Luciana, whose fate wasn’t as much of a question mark as Victor Strand and Alicia Clark (also photographed), but wasn’t guaranteed to return after wandering off early in Season Three.

Check out the photos, originally released by TVLine, in the gallery below.

It seems all members of the Clark family survived the dam’s explosion and collapse in the Season Three finale. The only major remaining question mark at this point is whether or not Daniel Salazar is alive or if he has joined his daughter Ofelia.

Fear the Walking Dead will likely be a direct continuation of one aspect of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season, in the form of Morgan Jones‘ story. The character is set to jump from one show to another, with Lennie James telling ComicBook.com the events of the coming The Walking Dead episodes will “springboard” his character to the sibling series.

“The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” James said. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

James is not the only piece of The Walking Dead joining Fear for its fourth batch of episodes. Former showrunner of The Walking Dead Scott Gimple will join the series as an executive producer as his role within the shows shifts to Chief Content Officer, overseeing the Dead universe as a whole. Replacing Dave Erickson as showrunner is the team of Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.