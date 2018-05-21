Fans React To Shocking ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Twist

Fear The Walking Dead may have just killed Garret Dillahunt‘s fan-favorite John Dorie — and fans have a two week wait to find out what happens next.

4×06, “Just In Case,” ends with Alicia, Strand, and Luciana in an armed standoff against Melvin and the Vultures, when a woman’s voice over talkie asks, “Where is everyone?”

“You aren’t gonna like this,” Mel says, a familiar Land Rover pulling up and an even more familiar face stepping out: Naomi.

“Laura?” John asks, surprised to see the woman he was told was dead turn up alive.

Laura-slash-Naomi notices her cowboy lover, who rushes over to see her. Then she spots a surprised Alicia, who mutters a “no,” before growling a vicious scream as she takes aim at Naomi and fires — only for John to step in front and take the bullet square in the chest.

Naomi presses on John’s wound, just below the heart, as a horrified Morgan races to his side. John goes still.

The just-released preview for 4×07, “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now,” teases John’s life “hangs in the balance” — but viewers will have to wait until June 3 to find out what happens next.

After last week’s episode, “Laura,” went to great lengths to establish both the Laura/John relationship and set up John as a beloved character, fans aren’t too happy with this latest shocking development:

Fear The Walking Dead airs its next episode, “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now,” Sunday, June 3.