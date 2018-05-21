Fans React To Shocking ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Twist

Fear The Walking Dead may have just killed Garret Dillahunt‘s fan-favorite John Dorie — and fans have a two week wait to find out what happens next.
4×06, “Just In Case,” ends with Alicia, Strand, and Luciana in an armed standoff against Melvin and the Vultures, when a woman’s voice over talkie asks, “Where is everyone?”
“You aren’t gonna like this,” Mel says, a familiar Land Rover pulling up and an even more familiar face stepping out: Naomi.
“Laura?” John asks, surprised to see the woman he was told was dead turn up alive.
Laura-slash-Naomi notices her cowboy lover, who rushes over to see her. Then she spots a surprised Alicia, who mutters a “no,” before growling a vicious scream as she takes aim at Naomi and fires — only for John to step in front and take the bullet square in the chest.
Naomi presses on John’s wound, just below the heart, as a horrified Morgan races to his side. John goes still.
The just-released preview for 4×07, “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now,” teases John’s life “hangs in the balance” — but viewers will have to wait until June 3 to find out what happens next.
After last week’s episode, “Laura,” went to great lengths to establish both the Laura/John relationship and set up John as a beloved character, fans aren’t too happy with this latest shocking development:
My feelings if John dies #FearTWD #ftwd #FearTheWalkingDead #TalkingDead #DemDeadz #DeyWalking pic.twitter.com/E0djW0FDEE— Amanda (@LynnetteFaye) May 21, 2018
ARE YOU REALLY JOKING ME WITH ME!!???? JOHN IS VERY IMPORTANT TO ME I NEED HIM@garretdillahunt #fearthewalkingdead #FearTWD #garretthedillahunt #johndorie— ZainapB loves Norman&Melissa❤ (@ZainapMcReedus) May 21, 2018
Oh no!! Poor john has been shot someone hold me I need consoling…He had just found naomi too !! #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/mJyaMUwGqP— Cataboutthat (@QueenSaviorXD) May 21, 2018
OMG. If you killed John Dorie…I’mma be SO PISSED. Say it isn’t so!!?? @garretdillahunt @JennaElfman @FearTWD #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/6slh1lRenk— LeanneDrews (@AnnieDrews) May 21, 2018
So help me God #FearTWD if you killed #JohnDorie ? pic.twitter.com/YDbHZ1XonH— Courtney☠? (@TheMovieChick06) May 21, 2018
I have never been so mad! #FearTWD #fearfamily pic.twitter.com/UcB1MYkjmz— Lee Terry (@Lee_5960) May 21, 2018
#FearTWD is fucking dead to me if they seriously just killed off pure soul, John Dorie…— ?Chelsea? (@_CDanielle89_) May 21, 2018
Me runnin’ away from #FearTwd because it ain’t safe to get close to nobody @garretdillahunt pic.twitter.com/zxfXi3YAqh— Carla Grimes (@LostSisGrimes) May 21, 2018
#FearTWD #FTWD— Marcus Pumpgood (@WellbyMarcus) May 21, 2018
Niaomi is a fucking jinx like Bob from #TWD pic.twitter.com/WXLhs2Trqd
WTH!!! Fear of the Walking Dead. You are not letting the grass grow under anybody. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/8XVQv3QNzq— My Angelique Criselle (@My_AngelCriss) May 21, 2018
YOU CAN’T MAKE MY FAVORITE KILL MY OTHER FAVORITE WTF #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/2Q3DboRhmr— Bryan ? (@UltimaUmbreon) May 21, 2018
Are you fucking kidding me ALICIA?!?! WHAT THE FUCK— Christina (@RedHeadsKickAss) May 21, 2018
Nooooooooooooo #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/xFYVFivVFM
Angry, violent crazy eyes Alicia is truly a turn on ? #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/kp4LHzksCp— Mistress Of All Evil ?☠️?♀️??️? (@iamlordvoldy) May 21, 2018
These Walking Deaders ruin everything. ? #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/h1uxADyzOX— Gillah (@WilEyeAmSeptFiF) May 21, 2018
NO NO NO WTF ALICIA WTF NO NO #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/pvU40iP0PP— NanaBanana (@NanaBan0819) May 21, 2018
#FearTWD what the hell is wrong with you have learned nothing from #TWD SMFH pic.twitter.com/pAZ615ygYf— DownTown’s Finest ? (@AllEyesOnMe212) May 21, 2018
#FearTWD hahahah i cant. Lets build up a character to kill them like 1 episode later. Wasted time pic.twitter.com/kztbvBZeWv— megz mcdevitt (@mmcdevitt23) May 21, 2018
Alicia…love…no. #fearTWD pic.twitter.com/mRwFy7e8LE— molo (@molo011) May 21, 2018
NOT JOHN!#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/nHUvkDyA9q— Carla Rodriguez (@QuintinaCR) May 21, 2018
OMFG ALICIA #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/25Je7TAPGc— Lizzy loves Alicia “la diosa apocaliptica” Clark (@DebnamFabray) May 21, 2018
HEY @FearTWD SINCE @garretdillahunt WAS ON @TheMindyProject I FIGURE I’D USE A GIF OF @mindykaling TO EXPRESS MY FEELINGS TONIGHT. #FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead #fearfamily #HOWABOUTNOTHANKS #HARDPASS #RESPECTFULLYDECLINE pic.twitter.com/Zshn3m4iDR— ? i am steve rogers ? (@jenofthemoon) May 21, 2018
Me acknowledging that this episode was a great hour of television while also tearfully acknowledging that Alicia aka my fav made a huge ass mistake that will negatively impact her and the squad in a very big way #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/nodwoXJO2c— drunk valkyrie (@den2173355) May 21, 2018
Alicia…..babe………….we gotta talk #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/BMOkUJOLgQ— drunk valkyrie (@den2173355) May 21, 2018
#FearTWD with that damn cliffhanger and you gotta wait 2 weeks for the next episode pic.twitter.com/O9WyaR8HTQ— Ry (@whatmilk_) May 21, 2018
#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/1Mrjt0j4fN— Raven (@dknygirl) May 21, 2018
@FearTWD How you give us a Dorie episode that makes us fall more in love with him, then do this to us tonight?? #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/so21mShplK— Sarah Denzmore (@SarahDenzmore) May 21, 2018
Fear The Walking Dead airs its next episode, “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now,” Sunday, June 3.