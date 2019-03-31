‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Trailer Released

AMC on Sunday released the first Fear the Walking Dead Season Five trailer, freshly debuted at WonderCon in Anaheim, California.

Stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades, and Jenna Elfman were on hand for the event alongside showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss with Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple. Boarding the spinoff in its fifth season, due out June 2, is Walking Dead transplant Austin Amelio, whose former Savior Dwight somehow reconnects with James’ Morgan.

“Heading into season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, the group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place,” reads the official plot synopsis published by AMC.

“With dogged determination, Morgan Jones leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won’t be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.”

“What we see at the end of the season here is that their mission is to go out into the world and help people. They will be using Al’s tapes as a guide to find those people. They’ll find some other people along the way, but they’ll also realize that, as Strand said, finding people won’t be easy,” Goldberg told EW in September of the Season Four finale, which ended with Morgan leading a convoy of zombie-slaying goodwill ambassadors.

“They are in short supply. So, they have a strong mission that they’re rallying behind but who knows what obstacles they’ll hit on the way to do that, and what inhabiting the river mill will look like with the new purpose?”

Also added as series regulars this season are returning Season Four star Alexa Nisenson, who plays Charlie, and franchise newcomer Karen David. Fear the Walking Dead Season Five premieres Sunday, June 2 on AMC.

