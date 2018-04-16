More ‘The Walking Dead’ Characters Appear In ‘Fear’ Crossover

Fear the Walking Dead took Morgan Jones away from The Walking Dead on Sunday as the crossover began but he wasn’t the only character from the original show to appear in Fear‘s Season Four premiere.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season Four premiere, What’s Your Story?, follow.

After Morgan has chosen to isolate himself at the trash heap following the Season Eight finale, the other surviving characters knew it wouldn’t be long before he took of on his own journey. One by one, members of the Alexandria, Kingdom and Hilltop communities came by to request he stay close or come back with them.

First up was Tom Payne’s Paul “Jesus” Rovia. “Looks like you’ve settled in out here. I thought maybe we could continue our acquaintance. Here and there are just labels. It’s all one place. We could do all this somewhere else or, well, in the same place, somewhere else. Come on, the reason we fought is because you wanted to protect people. You care about people. You should be with them.”

Jesus’ efforts fail, prompting the next knock on the trash heap’s door to come from Melissa McBride‘s Carol. “Come back to the Kingdom,” Carol requests. “You helped me. You did. Let me help you. I don’t want to tell you what to do but you know who I am and I know who you are. You belong with people who care about you.”

Despite spending so much time with Morgan in recent seasons, Carol’s efforts are lost on Morgan. “We shot on that kind of on the tail end of another scene that was being shot in the same set. We just wanted to capture it then,” Carol actress Melissa McBride told ComicBook.com. “It didn’t feel any different only except I knew that it was for a different show and that felt a little bit weird. That felt a little weird. And it was also very sad shooting that scene because I knew already he was going away somewhere on our set. So, yeah, I might have gotten in my way a little while we were shooting. I just love Lenny and I love his face. I love his eyes are so soulful and it’s always a remarkable thing to work with him.”

Finally, it was up to Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes character. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. I wouldn’t,” Rick pleaded with him. “I was hurt. You brought me in. You didn’t have to. Morgan, you don’t have a gun shot in your side but you are hurt. Come back with me. Don’t wait this time. Don’t waste one more second. You’re alive. You’re part of the world. I’m here now, a lot of people are here now, because you helped me right at the beginning.”

Morgan, however, insists, “That’s not me anymore, Rick.”

“It is,” Rick tells him. “You’ll end up with people, one way or another. You’re connected. You’ll be a shout from outside that door. Me asking for help. Maggie. You’re a part of the world already. You’ll find your way back to it because it’ll find its way back to you! So, just come back. Like I said, you can hide, but you can’t run.”

Of course, Morgan is currently making his best effort to prove Rick wrong, because run he must certainly did — all the way to Texas.

Of course, Morgan is currently making his best effort to prove Rick wrong, because run he must certainly did — all the way to Texas.