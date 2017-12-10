Jeffrey Dean Morgan Updates ‘Magic City’ Movie Status With Bill Murray

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan says short-lived period crime drama Magic City could see a jump to the big screen with Lost in Translation and Moonrise Kingdom star Bill Murray.

Morgan, who headlined Miami-set Magic City as Miramar Playa Hotel owner Ike Evans, says the potential movie would continue the story and shoot in Cuba. Morgan broke the news during a Q&A session at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There is a script and Bill Murray is attached” @JDMorgan on a Magic City movie #WSCNJ pic.twitter.com/KKvlnbZ20V — Walker Stalker Con (@WalkrStalkrCon) December 9, 2017

“For those who don’t know what the f— I’m talking about, I did a series called Magic City,” Morgan said. “It was like 1958, 1959, Miami, mob, crazy. It was on Starz for a couple of years and we very unceremoniously were taken off the air, which I still don’t totally understand. Very good show.”

The actor acknowledges if he were still playing Ike Evans, he couldn’t play bat-wielding villain Negan on The Walking Dead — but he would “love to revisit” Magic City.

“There is a script, and matter of fact, I think Bill Murray is attached — yeah, Bill Murray — and it’s not a comedy,” Morgan revealed. “He’s like the head of the FBI or some shit, it’s cool. So hopefully we’ll do it, and to shoot in Cuba would also be super cool, that’d be fun.”

Magic City ran for 16 episodes between 2012 and 2013. The series was created by Mitch Glazer, a frequent Murray collaborator who scripted Murray’s Scrooged, Passion Play, Rock the Kasbah and A Very Murray Christmas.

Morgan is a series regular on hit AMC series The Walking Dead, now in its eighth season. The Walking Dead airs its extended mid-season finale Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

The Walking DeadSunday at 9PM EST on AMC

The Walking DeadSunday at 9PM EST on AMC

ComicBook Composite

87.06

All-Time Comic TV Shows #5

Average rating

All-Time Rated #4

4.16/5 from 2,135 users