Lennie James On Returning To ‘The Walking Dead’ After Crossover

With Lennie James leaving The Walking Dead to crossover into Fear the Walking Dead, the possibility of the actor returning to the flagship series as Morgan is not being ruled out.

“Genuinely, anything is possible,” James said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “I don’t know but literally anything is possible. I never would have thought that this was possible. That I’d be [on Fear the Walking Dead]. That the journey of this character… It’s not usually the way. It just doesn’t happen.”

Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln expressed a similar sentiment when asked if his character would encounter Morgan beyond The Walking Dead‘s eighth season. “I think that they have an intense habit of finding each other, no matter what channel they’re on,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com.

Crossing over to Fear the Walking Dead wasn’t an easy decision for James. He was convinced through several conversation and a story he thoroughly believes in, which will “springboard” his character into the sibling series.

“When this was first news, when [showrunner] Scott [Gimple] brought it up, I was desperate to find anyone who had gone through this experience, who had left one show to go to another version of the same show just so I could sit down and talk to them and go, ‘What was that like?’” James said. “I really just couldn’t think of anybody who had the exact experience that I’ve gone through so this is out of the blue and a strange occurrence in the journey of Morgan.”

It all means his character might end up back in Alexandria, sooner or later.

“So, who is to say that part of that journey might not bring Morgan and Rick to cross paths again?” James asked. “It’s entirely possible at this particular moment in time. I don’t know when and if it will happen but there’s always the possibility, absolutely.”

Of course, should James return to The Walking Dead, he might have to do so with a few new co-stars as most popular theories claim the two shows will begin to merge following the crossover.

Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fourth season in 2018. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.