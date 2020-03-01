Following The Walking Dead on Sunday night, a live episode of Talking Dead will have a trio of guests tied to the Dead universe joining host Chris Hardwick for both a recap of Sunday’s new episode and a preview of what’s to come in future episodes and shows. The guest list for Sunday night’s live episode of Talking Dead includes Thora Birch, Denise Huth, and Nico Tortorella. The episode will not air immediately after The Walking Dead but after a new episode of Dispatches From Elsewhere, marking Talking Dead‘s start time for 17 minutes after eleven on the east coast.

Birch joined The Walking Dead in its tenth season as Gamma. Previously she was best known for a role in Hocus Pocus and will play a major role in Sunday night’s Stalker episode. Huth is an executive producer of The Walking Dead. Tortella, previously known for The Following, will be portraying Felix on the upcoming The Walking Dead: World Beyond spinoff series.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×10 is titled, “Stalker.” The official synopsis for Stalker reads, “Our group must defend Alexandria from a threatening, outside force.” The episode is directed by Bronwen Hughes on a script Jim Barnes. It is an action-packed hour of the series.

In ComicBook.com’s official review of The Walking Dead Season 10’s back half, Cameron Bonomolo offered praise of the story which rounds out on Sunday night. “The zombie drama follows with ‘Stalker,’ airing March 1, an anxiety-inducing episode from first-time Walking Dead director Bronwen Hughes (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul),” Bonomolo said. “Action has shifted from outside the cramped quarters of the cave, but the heroes located within the relative safety of Alexandria’s walls find themselves endangered when they must defend the community from a threatening outside force.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.