Talking Dead Guests For The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Revealed

On Sunday night, AMC will air the finale episode of The Walking Dead‘s tenth season. Episode 10×14 was not originally intended to be the finale episode as there is an Episode 10×16 which has completed production but was unable to finish its VFX and editing efforts. Now, following the unplanned finale for a recap of the latest hour of the series, Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will be joined by a handful of guests who play a major role in the episode. On hand to recap the episode will be cast members Khary Payton, Josh McDermitt, Paola Lazaro, and showrunner Angela Kang.

Payton joined the series as King Ezekiel in its seventh season. McDermitt joined as Eugene Porter in Season 4. Lazaro made her debut as Princess in the final moments of last week’s Episode 10×14. Kang took over as showrunner in the show’s ninth season, earning quite a bit of praise for her efforts despite several obstacles being presented.

While the cast and crew of Talking Dead will not be able to gather in th CBS studio where the recap show is usually shot, Hardwick will play host to his gaggle of guests by connecting with them online for the broadcast episode on AMC.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×15 is titled, “The Tower.” The official synopsis for The Tower reads, “The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War. Meanwhile, Eugene’s group encounters Princess.” The episode is directed by Laura Belsey on a script from Kevin Deiboldt and Julia Ruchman.

Kang recently opened up about the unexpected delay of the show’s finale in an interview with ComicBook.com. “We were very close to finishing 16,” Kang said. “We usually deliver the episodes for a big VFX heavy episode about 2 weeks before we air so we were about a week and a half out at the point which California shut down. So, what is continuing remotely is the effects that can be finished but even after all of that’s done, there are shots that need to be laid in, there’s a color process that needs machines to be finished, there’s sound work we usually do on the Warner Brothers stage. That’s very complex VFX equipment, that you can’t just move into somebody’s home over night.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale air Sunday at 9pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond do not yet have premiere dates for new episodes.