New Advanced Soldier Introduced On ‘The Walking Dead’ Cover

The cover of The Walking Dead issue #177 has been released, revealing an advanced new soldier and potential new character.

Following issue #175’s cover which sees soldiers in advanced white combat gear, issue #177 show a character in the same type of gear but with an orange finish. Furthermore, rather than equipping himself with a big gun (it’s hanging on his back), this soldier is ready to fight using some small battle axes.

Check out the new character and cover below!

Issue #177 will be the third installment of a six issue New World Order story arc coming to the Robert Kirkman-created series. “This jaw-dropping new story arc of the bestselling The Walking Dead will feature all new friends, all new enemies, all new threats, and will appropriately be called, New World Order,” the arc’s New York Comic Con announcement said.

Details of the new group have been scarce but signs within the story point to the group calling Ohio home. Eugene had been making contact with a woman named Stephanie over the radio, eventually prompting him to take a trip north of Alexandria with Michonne and others. Last seen in issue #173, the road trippers were caught by the heavily armed Stormtrooper-Peacekeeper mash-up.

The Walking Dead issue #177 hits shelves in March of 2018. The Walking Dead TV series returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.