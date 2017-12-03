As promised by the promo and extended sneak peek for The Walking Dead 8×06, “Time for After” will take audiences back inside the compromised walls of Negan’s Sanctuary, which has a mole in its ranks and is currently immobilized by a horde of walkers — the first part of Rick Grimes’ master plan to defeat the Saviors once and for all.

Rick is currently being held prisoner at the junkyard by Jadis and the Scavengers, having ventured there alone in an effort to draft the sizable group into taking up arms against the Saviors. 8×07 will see the result of Rick’s latest dealings with the garbage people and should finally answer the oft-asked question, “Whose side is Eugene really on?”

The plan stops working

The heroes of the war — Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom — received letters penned by Rick, giving updates of the still-unfurling plot against Negan and the Saviors.

“The plan is working, we’re doing this, we’re winning,” the note read. “We had a hard fight. We lost people. Brave people who gave their lives to make sure we won. By the time it was over, there were no Saviors left standing.”



Things are going well for AHK, and with the mid-season finale a week away, expect our heroes to come across a major rock in the road.



Rick’s right hand man Daryl is openly defying Rick’s plan, and that schism in the group — however minor and temporary — could undermine Rick’s strategy at a critical point.

Rick’s got a fight on his hands

The preview for 8×07 shows Rick stripped to his underwear and forced to his knees. It’s bad enough being half-naked around all that metal and garbage, but to make matters worse, the unmistakable sounds of a hungry walker can be heard — suggesting Jadis is either prepping the Alexandrian leader for walker chow or she’s going to force Rick into combat the same way she did the first time he came to her looking to make a deal.



Jadis pit Rick against metallic-domed walker “Winslow” in 7×10, and you can bet the Scavengers have no end of undead gladiators lying around. After all, these are people who put on their birthday suits to make weird art. They’re not above feeding helpless victims to walkers — but if there’s one thing Rick Grimes never is, it’s helpless.

Eugene’s loyalties revealed

The observant Eugene has deduced that it’s Dwight operating as the Savior mole, a fact Dwight doesn’t deny.



If Dwight stops with the “Judasness,” Eugene says, no one will be the wiser. “In exchange, I offer to keep what I know from Negan and the others.”





“The Saviors are finished,” Dwight tells him, frustrated. “Negan’s finished. This place, what it’s been, that’s all over. Food and water is running low, workers are angry, the Saviors, they’re getting scared. And this place is gonna fall. And all you have to do to be on the winning side is to stand down. All you have to do is nothing. Wait. Let it play out. Can you do that?”



8×07 will give fans an insight into Eugene’s true allegiance, even with actor Josh McDermitt on the record as saying Eugene is unrepentantly selfish and a full blood Savior.

Michonne and Rosita go home

After sitting out almost all of the first half of season 8, Michonne and Rosita finally got in on the action in a big way.

Daryl has strayed off the reservation and gone rogue, but one good thing came of it: after Michonne and Rosita failed to stop “the Fat Lady” — a truck loaded with speakers that was intended to be used to lure the horde of walkers away from the Sanctuary — Daryl and Tara saved the day by obliterating the secret weapon with a garbage truck.



Will Michonne and Rosita link up with Daryl and Tara, even if it means going against Rick’s game plan?



“What we’re about to do, it’s not worth risking us,” Michonne tells Daryl, suggesting she’ll sit out the attack on the Sanctuary and head home. Rosita doesn’t make an appearance in the preview for 8×07, but considering what happened the last time she took matters into her own hands — Spencer was gutted, Olivia was executed, and Eugene was kidnapped — it’s likely Rosita will sit this one out, too.

Daryl’s going to follow through

Daryl Dixon is out for revenge, and no one’s going to stop him.

“He’s just got revenge on his mind this year,” Reedus said of Daryl’s season 8 trajectory. “He’s ready to kill everybody, no matter what the group says, no matter what anybody says. He’s just like, ‘Nah, screw it. Everybody dies.’ He’s very focused on revenge.”



Doesn’t matter what anyone says. Rick couldn’t get Daryl to stop, and despite her best efforts, Michonne won’t be able to change the bowman’s mind.

Rick and Daryl already came to blows once. What’s going to happen if Daryl undermines Rick’s plan and things go south?

