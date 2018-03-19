‘The Walking Dead’ 813 Sneak Peek Released

AMC has released an extended sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 8×13, “Do Not Send Us Astray.”

Per the official synopsis:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Trouble arises when unexpected visitors arrive at the Hilltop and the community is thrust into action; heartbreaking discoveries are made.”

8×13 sees the Saviors reach Hilltop lead by an increasingly frustrated Simon, who previously had a run-in with Maggie in the mid-season finale, where he executed red shirt Hilltopper Neil during the road block. Simon gifted Maggie a coffin and stepped back, allowing Jesus and the pregnant widow to return safely to their farm community.

A vengeful Maggie later executed one of the Hilltop’s Savior prisoners in retribution, delivering his corpse in that same coffin with a simple message inscribed on its lid: “We have 38 more. Stand down.”

With Negan missing and assumed dead, Simon has wrestled his coveted control of the Saviors, and he aims to do what Negan is unwilling to do — namely wiping out the thorn-in-the-ass rebels whose coup against the Saviors has grown out of control.

Negan has been unable to quell the rebellion, maintaining the importance of people, but Simon wants all insurgents eliminated.

After finding the bloody wreckage of Negan’s emptied car in 8×12, Simon took full advantage of Negan’s disappearance, telling his cache of Saviors that the next step is to wreak vengeance on the Hilltop with weapons that had been sullied with foul walker guts.

“Our plan — Negan’s plan — was to go on to Hilltop, and put the fear of God in these people so that finally, once and for all, they get with the program!” Simon said, rousing the troops.

“But after what just happened, what they did to Negan, that tells me that what we need from them is beyond them. It’s time we come to accept that. And once we do, it’ll become crystal clear there’s only one thing left for us to do. We must expunge them. We must redact them! They are a mistake that we shall now erase. We are moving on.”

With Simon out for blood, Hilltop will act as the last stand against a desperate Savior army as All Out War continues to unfold.

“Hello again Widow Rhee,” Simon tells Maggie over walkie talkie.

“And allow me to offer my condolences for what’s happened — and what’s about to happen. In case it’s not already plain as Hilltop potatoes, yours truly is speaking on behalf of Negan this go-around. And I assure you that the man himself personally received your care package next-day delivery. I noticed it was the box that I gave you in good faith. Trick’s on me. But the bill’s come due, and you and your people are gonna have to pay — quite dearly, I’m afraid.”

The Savior prisoners are brought out behind an unfazed Maggie. She doesn’t hesitate to address Simon.

“Your 38 people are alive and breathing. Turn around, leave us be, and they stay that way,” she says. “But if you don’t… I have 38 bullets that I will personally fire into all 38.”

The Walking Dead 8×13, “Do Not Send Us Astray,” airs Sunday, March 25 at 9/8c on AMC.