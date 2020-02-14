The Walking Dead Actor Arrested on Assault Warrant

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office of Newport, Tennessee has arrested and is holding actor and wrestler Josh “TKO” Turner in custody. Knox News reports that Turner (34) was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault that was issued for for him, in Oregon. Details on the nature of the assault charge have not yet been reported, but Turner remains jailed in East Tennessee, awaiting extradition back to Oregon. Not only has the actor appeared in on AMC’s The Walking Dead 17 times (albeit in uncredited roles as one of Negan’s Saviors gang), he also had several bit role appearance in HBO’s Watchmen limited series last fall, as well as getting his start as an actor with an uncredited role in Twilight.

Before getting into acting, Turner pursued a career in wrestling, going so far as to join the former WWE training camp, Ohio Valley Wrestling. He appeared at several major wrestling promotional events across the US, before making the switch to acting.

That might not be the most impressive resume, but Turner is definitely on the level of being a regular in the unsung circles of Hollywood crew members and bit players, who are key pieces to helping big productions fill in the necessary bodies for armies, gangs, etc. It’s a reasonable way to maintain a career as an actor (if not a star, per se); Turner’s list of credits is pretty extensive, including Scary Movie 5, The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Prisoners, Dumb and Dumber To, Nashville, Doctor Sleep and the upcoming Impractical Jokers: The Movie. In other words: Turner was a known name and face in Hollywood circles.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead is gearing up for the premiere of season 10B. The ratings have been in sharp decline since major cast members like Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) left, with more major stars of the show (Danai Gurira’s Michonne) also flying the coup. Ironically enough, even as viewers are tuning out, the quality of The Walking Dead has been going up, with better, more balanced characters storylines, and a larger arc (The Whisperer War) that promises an epic reckoning in the back half of season 10.

Last we saw, the Alexandria survivors suffered the tragic loss of Siddiq, killed the traitor in their midst (Dante), and Michonne had a possible lead on weapons that could take out Alpha’s horde of zombies. As the mid-season finale ended, though, Alpha had lured Daryl, Carol and a small group form Alexandria into a trap inside a cave, where they were cornered by the zombie horde.

TWD Season 10 returns with its midseason premiere Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on AMC.