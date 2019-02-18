‘The Walking Dead’: Alpha’s First Kill, Whisperer Origin Revealed

The Walking Dead revealed the first ever kill for Whisperer leader Alpha in Sunday’s new episode.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×10 follow. Major spoilers!

Years before she became the Whisperer leader fans and survivors are coming to know near the Hilltop on The Walking Dead, Samantha Morton’s Alpha was simply a woman trying to protect her daughter. In doing so, she found herself willing to kill to protect her family. Episode 9×10 showed Alpha’s first kill was a means to keep everybody quiet in their survivor camp.

When Matias, a survivor at the same warehouse as Alpha began getting riled up over gunshots, Alpha insisted he keep quiet. He didn’t. As a result, Alpha choked him to death. Matias was a character unique to The Walking Dead TV series played by Javier Carrasquillo.

This seems to be where the idea of forming the group referred to as the Whisperers first came to the show’s current villain. If people won’t be quiet, she will kill them, and do whatever else it takes to survive.

Since those days, Alpha has taken up a life of covering herself in walker flesh and keeping her voice to a whisper. In doing so, her and her group are able to walk among the dead and roam the world freely while also using the walkers as both disguises and weapons.

“I thought it was a really smart choice to have the episode right after she’s introduced giving us history as to who she is, because now we realize how formidable she is, immediately, as opposed to sort of expecting the audience to read the comic books, or to just presuppose their own stuff,” The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero explained to ComicBook.com. “So I was really, really excited about that, and I think [showrunner] Angela [Kang] and the writers have done a killer job this year.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.