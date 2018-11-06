Andrew Lincoln Thinks ‘The Walking Dead’ Went Too Far With Glenn’s Death

The latest episode of The Walking Dead saw the departure of Rick Grimes, capping off his epic story of brutality and perseverance amid a zombie apocalypse. And though actor Andrew Lincoln appeared in nearly every episode of the series thus far, he wasn’t always happy with the direction the show went.

Lincoln spoke with the New York Times about his tenure on The Walking Dead, revealing that he didn’t like how the series dealt with Glenn’s death.

“I regret Glenn going. Because Steven Yeun was such an important part of the rhythm of my years. If anything, it’s probably like being in a boy band — you only have each other as a reference point. And then they start taking them away from you,” Lincoln said.

But the actor didn’t just have a problem with Yeun being removed from the show, but also with how it happened. Lincoln revealed that he regretted how graphic and violent the scene was.

“We’ve been able to terrify people in film for 100 years without having to show an eyeball,” Lincoln said. “When that happens, it diminishes what we’re trying to make, which in my mind’s eye is a family drama set in hell. It’s not a sort of B-movie gorefest.”

Lincoln admitted the violence can be extreme “from time to time, with the zombies and the action sequences,” and recognized it’s part and parcel with the series.

“But when we’re dealing with losing somebody — and a very brutal, human kind of death — I think it’s just taste. My taste is, I think it would be more disturbing just keeping the camera on Maggie’s face [Glenn’s wife, played by Lauren Cohan]. And maybe that’s why I want to direct, because I want to make what I’ve been filming in my head,” Lincoln added.

While some fans are clamoring for Rick to return to the series given that the character didn’t die, Lincoln will instead be showing up in a trilogy of original movies set to air on AMC. The actor spoke about the misdirection pulled with Rick’s final appearance on the show, stating it was necessary for story.

“It was a concern that we start saying one thing and people are anticipating a death, and we don’t give them that,” he said. “You can’t please all people all of the time. That’s why I try to stay out of reading about things like that. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed in the morning.”

The ninth season of The Walking Dead continues on without Lincoln, airing Sundays on AMC.