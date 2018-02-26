‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Reveals Carl’s Most Challenging Goodbye Scene

The Walking Dead endured perhaps its most emotional and grueling goodbye on Sunday night, as millions of fans tuned in to say farewell to Carl Grimes, who was bitten by a walker in December’s midseason finale.

If you think fans had a tough time seeing Carl go, think about how hard it must’ve been for the cast and crew to say goodbye, having watched Chandler Riggs grow up on set before their eyes. Think of how tough it was for Riggs, himself!

As you can imagine, it was difficult for Riggs to say all of his goodbyes, and to film his final scenes with each members of the cast he’s been with for so long (eight years for Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, and Norman Reedus). However, there was one goodbye scene that Riggs said was tougher than all the rest.

While speaking with TVLine, the young actor revealed that Carl’s final scene with his baby sister Judith was the hardest to film.

“The stuff I had to say was super depressing, so that was definitely the hardest,” Riggs said of the scene. “But it was all super hard, because I had to say goodbye to some amazing people.”

What made Carl and Judith’s scene even more tear-jerking was the fact that the goodbye was incredibly similar to the death of their mother Lori, who died following the birth of Judith. Her final breaths were spent on the floor of the prison, telling Carl how he could defeat the awful world he was living. Carl’s final message to Judith was a very similar conversation.

For Riggs, goodbyes are nothing new, considering he’s see many characters exit over the course of eight seasons. However, he never knew what it was like to be the one walking away.

“It was something I hadn’t ever done before,” he said. “This time it was me leaving, not another cast member.”

Leading up to the filming of that episode, everyone on the cast knew it was coming, which Riggs said made working on the set a little different as the last day approached.

“It was kind of awkward, just because everybody knew what was coming,” the actor explained. “It was the elephant in the room and nobody really wanted to talk to me about it. I think it helped that I didn’t have a really negative outlook on it. Being on the show for so long, it was nice to have the idea that I could go and do other movies and TV shows. By then, I had kind of made the choice to move to L.A. and do everything on my own. So I think bittersweet is a good way to describe [it].”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.