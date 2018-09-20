Chris Hardwick to Moderate ‘The Walking Dead’ New York Comic Con Panel

After a temporary suspension from his duties as moderator and host for all things The Walking Dead, it appears that it’s back to business as usual for Chris Hardwick.

The comedian was announced to be hosting a Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con, his first time moderating since he stepped back from those duties ahead of San Diego Comic-Con in July.

AMC announced Hardwick’s panel for NYCC taking place at Madison Square Garden on October 6th. The panel includes Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and departing star Andrew Lincoln in what could be his last con appearance as part of the cast of The Walking Dead. Producers Scott Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Ann Hurd, and Greg Nicotero will also be in attendance, alongside new show runner Angela Kang.

Hardwick took a step back from moderating panels after ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra published an essay on Medium that detailed a pattern of abuse and manipulation, though she never named Hardwick in the piece.

After Dykstra’s piece, AMC halted production on Talking With Chris Hardwick, his latest talk show on the network, and temporarily replaced him with Yvette Nicole Brown on Talking Dead. AMC launched an investigation into the claims made by Dykstra, but she said she did not participate in it.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” AMC’s statement reads. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

AMC later reinstated Hardwick, announcing that they found no evidence of misconduct from the TV personality. Dykstra has since stated that she was moving on and didn’t wish to dwell in the past.

Hardwick has since returned to hosting duties for Talking Dead, with new episodes airing after AMC’s Sunday broadcasts of Fear the Walking Dead.