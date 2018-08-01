All ‘The Walking Dead’ Deaths Compiled Into Devastating Video

The Walking Dead has been known for its shocking and often devastating deaths, which have now been compiled into an emotional video encompassing its eight seasons.

It’s nearly impossible to count the total number of character deaths on The Walking Dead since its first episode but immediately losses such as Glenn, Abraham, Carl, Lori, Andrea, and Dale will come to the forefront of fan minds when such a topic comes up. Each of those deaths, plus Tyreese, Hershel, Merle, Amy, Beth, Lizzie, Mika, Noah, and more are featured in YouTube user Ramen Face’s edit set to “Say Something” by A Great Big World.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heading into Season Nine, the number of characters expected to bow out is only going to grow. The upcoming episodes are going to be Andrew Lincoln’s last with the AMC zombie drama and Maggie actress Lauren Cohan is expected to make an exit in the season’s first half.

If the Season Eight finale were to have been the series’ ending, Lincoln might have walked away content as Rick had lost everything but found a new world to build for himself and others to thrive in. After all, it did feel like a series finale to many, with almost all of the narrative threads and character stories being wrapped up nicely.

“I think that when we got the news that Carl was dying on the show, it certainly for me, it felt like very much a bookend of a much bigger journey that began in the hospital,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “Searching for his wife and his son were the two engines that kept this man alive at the beginning of the show eight years. To lose the second engine that fueled him, at this point, certainly did feel, to me personally, not just the end of a chapter but a book, really.”

Lincoln returns to the set of The Walking Dead for production on Season Nine on April 30.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.