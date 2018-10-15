‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 903 Preview Released

AMC has released its preview for The Walking Dead 903, ‘Warning Signs.’ Per the official synopsis:

Rick’s vision for the future is threatened by a mysterious disappearance that divides the work camp where the communities are building a bridge.

902 ended with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) banishing shit-stirring Savior Justin (Zach McGowan) from the settlements following a pair of violent clashes with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and a failure to uphold his responsibilities that resulted in Aaron (Ross Marquand) losing an arm.

When leaving the interim camp, Justin was snatched by an unknown figure who he recognized. He’s the latest Savior to go missing following the suspicious disappearances of six other Saviors, an alarming development that Alden (Callan McAuliffe) said is causing concern at the Sanctuary.

The Sanctuary feels more threatened because it was disarmed as part of a deal made when accepting their surrender following the defeat of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who has spent the past 19 months imprisoned in the Alexandria jail.

A murder-mystery will play out in 903 as the camps learn Saviors are being picked off, amplifying the tensions and boiling over in gun-raising standoffs — effectively disrupting the relatively peaceful life Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the others are working so hard to maintain.

Some cast a side-eye at Daryl, who told Carol (Melissa McBride) “there’s only one way to deal with these assholes,” while Rick’s former right-hand man more and more finds himself aligned with Maggie, who is similarly fed up with trying to play nice with their former enemies.

“We really wanted to play the mystery of who’s doing this and why, and I think that’s part of the fun,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW.

“Hopefully, for the fans, they’ll have fun speculating, because even internally as we were putting out these scripts, there was a lot of speculation amongst the actors and amongst the crew and AMC, like, what is happening? This is kind of intriguing. And I think there are some twists and turns to that story. I don’t want to say too much, because I think it spoils it, but I’ll just say that it’s all part of the story that goes forward, and it’s really important to our characters that there are people who have secrets and those secrets start to spiral.”

The Walking Dead 903, ‘Warning Signs,’ airs Sunday, October 21 at 9/8c on AMC.