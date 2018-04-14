Expect More Eugene And Jesus In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale

Alexandrian-turned-Savior Eugene and Hilltop kung fu warrior Jesus will take on bigger roles in The Walking Dead season 8 finale, the official Walking Dead mailbag reveals.

Jesus has been largely MIA this back half of season 8: the mostly pacifist has had a backseat to the ongoing war against Negan and the Saviors, spending much of the second half of season 8 elsewhere in search of food and supplies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eugene, among the lesser-liked of The Walking Dead‘s characters, seemingly turned traitor after he was snatched from Alexandria and forced into servitude under Negan — a position of responsibility and authority the meek big brain enthusiastically embraced.

The mullet-sporting, mush-mouthed genius, freshly appointed head of the bullet making factory outpost, will prove a pivotal figure as the war comes to an end — either for the good guys or the bad guys — as Eugene could lead to Team Family’s rescue or their slaughter.

As the only ammunition-producing mastermind on either side, Eugene is now highly valued by Negan and a major target for the AHK, who nearly took Eugene captive by way of Daryl and Rosita, who botched the mission when Eugene made his escape.

A pissed off Eugene found his way back to the outpost, with a seemingly reaffirmed conviction in Negan’s war — promising to change Savior history forevermore, blowing their true enemies away with every trigger pull.

The bullet maker is seen putting his talents to use in the first clip from the season 8 finale, where Eugene apparently supplies Negan with the tools intended to totally annihilate Rick Grimes and company, who are being lead into a trap unknowingly passed along by Savior-turned-hero Dwight.

Jesus will get in on the action as he engages in hand-to-hand (and foot) combat, as seen in the officially released batch of photos from the season closer, which promises an epic and action-packed conclusion to both the season and the long-running conflict with the Saviors.

Series stars Andrew Lincoln and Lennie James promise an unexpected and satisfying finale, while executive producer and season 8 showrunner Scott Gimple warns the extended season finale will “close down” the characters’ stories.

The Walking Dead airs its season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC.