‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Are Really Hating on Henry

Some Walking Dead fans are hating on Henry (Matt Lintz), whose actions concerning the battered Lydia (Cassady McClincy) are dragging the survivors into an increasingly dangerous conflict with Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her Whisperers.

The character, created for the show in Season Seven as portrayed by Macsen Lintz, is especially criticized as a replacement for Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), who was killed off in Season Eight despite playing a key role in the ongoing Whisperer war in Robert Kirkman’s comic books.

“As with every season of the show, there’s a certain amount of stuff from the comic that we follow relatively faithfully, but really more in terms of orange cones in the stories, is kind of how we think about it. Like, oh here are these moments that we want to try to adapt, but a lot of times the routes that we take go into different directions,” showrunner Angela Kang previously explained to Deadline of deviations from the books, including the departures of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

In addition to necessary changes brought on by such big losses, “the array of characters and the timeline that we’re in are completely different, and so there are obviously going to be some deviations,” Kang added.

“So, there are some familiar markers to people who know the comics very well, but I’ll say that there are some other surprises coming up along the way as well.”

Kang previously defended Henry as his own character, telling EW, “It’s always a process remixing things for us. There’s nobody that’s going to exactly replace Carl. Carl is his own character, but there are definitely plotlines from the comic that we didn’t want to completely lose.”

“Henry just organically would be with this time jump about the age of Carl in the comics. There were certain aspects that we felt play well with Henry, especially because Carol is now that parent,” Kang added, explaining Henry’s experiences growing up as the sheltered son of Carol (Melissa McBride) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) shaped a character who may play out similar beats to comic book Carl but with his own twist.

“Obviously, all of that plays differently because Henry is a different kind of kid in the show than Carl was in the comic at this point. He’s had a different upbringing. He’s had a bit of a sheltered life. He’s also faced different kinds of things,” she said.

“We just wanted to make sure that anything that we take from the comic that maybe once was part of Carl’s storyline, it’s a little different when you have Henry playing it. We don’t intend for it to be exactly the same.”

In February, a poll on live aftershow Talking Dead revealed 73 percent of voters opposed the ongoing Henry-Lydia romance.

Henry has since sneaked out of Hilltop to pursue Lydia after she was returned to the Whisperers, forcing Daryl (Norman Reedus), Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Dog to trek into dangerous Whisperer territory on a retrieval mission.

People I hate: (in numerical order)

1. Henry from The Walking Dead

2. Satan



That’s it. ??‍♂️ #TWD #TheWalkingDead — P A S T O R A D 3 (@PastorAD3) February 25, 2019

it’s not a walking dead episode unless henry fucks something up and pisses the whole fandom off #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Uv3e6y2SPl — natalie (@natalieerin_s) February 25, 2019

Saw the preview for next week ep of the Walking Dead ep. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE KILL OFF HENRY!!! He’s useless and an idiot. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/wv9kroOmG5 — Connor Mitchell (@ConnorHawks12) February 25, 2019

Is it just me that gets really pissed off every time Henry in the Walking Dead is on the screen? — Tiffany. (@tiffanybeechy) February 25, 2019

Henry the worst player in the Apocalypse.. Negan rocks! shut that shit down.#The Walking Dead — Tim (@Tim69299963) March 2, 2019

Are we supposed to hate Henry in the Walking Dead because I really hate Henry. — Mat Williams (@Welshy_Who) March 1, 2019

I’m finally starting The Walking Dead season 9 episode 10 & I just KNOW the writers are making Henry take Carl’s place in the comics regarding the whisperers. Carl was supposed to be the one to form a bond with Lydia but now it’s gonna be Henry & this storyline already smells pic.twitter.com/AnhKE54Mys — kaylee misses triple h (@yeotrivia) March 2, 2019

never thought i’d hate a character more than carl but the walking dead has out done themselves with henry — Dylan King (@dylaaanking) February 25, 2019

I hate Henry #TheWalkingDead — Vince Smith (@kung_fu_vinny) February 25, 2019

Henry might be dumber than Carl ? #TWD #TheWalkingDead — Tanisha Browne (@SimplyKneesh_) March 1, 2019

I feel like this latest series of #TheWalkingDead should just be subtitled “Henry’s a Fucking Idiot”. — Paul Wallace (@ItsPaulWallace) March 3, 2019

Henry is the fucking worst #TheWalkingDead — Will Reddie ? (@WillReddie) February 28, 2019

Henry will get everyone killed #TheWalkingDead — Ramingo (@FlamingoPower7) February 25, 2019

Living with the fact that Henry is Still Alive and Not Carl #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/f3PVbuSPla — Alpha Omega ✊? (@JuJuBee93_23) February 25, 2019

I believe Henry on The Walking Dead should die. Why? Because he’s naive,stupid & Just To Good Hearted…#TheWalkingDead #alpha pic.twitter.com/iJ4qDOrLLw — CarolinaChris 26 (@CarolinaChrisET) February 25, 2019

