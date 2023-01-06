The Walking Dead Final Season Now Streaming on Netflix

AMC released the final season of The Walking Dead last year, and it wrapped up over a decade of storytelling. When the series made its debut back in 2010, no one could have known how big it would become. At its height The Walking Dead was doing record breaking numbers and even spawned spinoffs like Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and a bunch of others in some form of development. While we wait for the next big thing in The Walking Dead universe, the original series has been released on Netflix in its entirety. Earlier today, the final season of the hit series has made its way to the streaming service.

The Walking Dead has several spinoffs in development like The Walking Dead: Dead City, a Daryl Dixon spinoff, and the highly anticipated Rick and Michonne series. Dead City will feature Neegan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohen) as they deal with the zombie situation in New York City. On the other side of things, the Daryl Dixon series was originally supposed to be a Daryl and Carol series until Melissa McBride exited the series. Now the focus has shifted to focusing on Daryl Dixon and is set to bring back Norman Reedus in the role.

Deadline describes the Rick and Michonne series as follows: “The spin-off will focus on the “epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world.” The challenges that come from their long separation will be explored in, and among, those of the ever-present threat of zombie attacks.””The idea really was that it was intended to be these short, small impressionistic images that tell us that Rick is still alive and he’s still fighting to get home, and Michonne is out there, and she’s still fighting to find him,” said Nicotero.

“And in this particular moment in time, they’re thinking about each other, and they’re thinking about the people that they love and the people that they’ve lost,” the director says. “And to do that, and to know that the reason that they are still dedicated to their fight, is because of the people that they lost and the people that they love. So, that was what it was all about. And without a doubt, I feel that we captured that spirit, and the spirit of moving forward what the world has in store for them.”

Now that pre-production is underway, hopefully we learn more about the premiere date of Rick and Michonne’s Walking Dead spinoff very soon.

What did you think about the final season? Will you be watching when it arrives on Netflix?