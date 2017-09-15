Frank Darabont And AMC Head To Court Over ‘The Walking Dead’ Lawsuit

Four years after filing a lawsuit against AMC, Frank Darabont and AMC are finally heading to court.

On Friday, the two sides will be arguing in front of Justice Eileen Bransten in New York on their respective motions for summary judgement in the matter that Darabont and CAA filed against AMC back in 2013.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Deadline, the former Walking Dead showrunner and CAA sued AMC over the show’s profits, which he claims the network didn’t share fairly with him after his departure. These claims state that the amount of profits kept from Darabont has reached $280 million.

If you recall, Darabont was the original showrunner on The Walking Dead. Along with AMC and Robert Kirkman, Darabont brought the series to life back in 2010. In a not-so-nice goodbye, the two sides parted ways before the end of the second season.

This week’s court appearance could prove to be a pivotal point in the case, with the trial set for 2018. Justice Bransten could determine what happens next in the case, or she could choose to kill the entire case right away.

AMC is hoping for the latter, as lawyer Marc Kasowitz is pushing for a trial avoiding motion.

The Darabont-less Walking Dead will return to AMC with its 100th episode on Sunday, October 22nd at 9 p.m. ET.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!