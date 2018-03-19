Georgie Might Head To ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Shows

The Walking Dead‘s newest, and possibly most important character might be primed for an appearance elsewhere in the zombie apocalypse.

Debuting as Georgie in The Walking Dead Episode 8×12, Jayne Atkinson spoke with ComicBook.com about her new role on the AMC show. While showrunner Scott Gimple kept details of the character’s past and future a mystery to the actress, he did prime her for appearances in the Dead universe’s future, and possibly on spinoff shows if Atkinson’s tease is any indication.

“I don’t know when we’ll see her, but she does say, ‘I will be back,’” Atkinson said. “And to me, there was a wink-wink, nod-nod from the powers that be that there is a possibility of seeing Georgie in other universes, worlds of Walking Dead.”

Right now, only one show co-exists with The Walking Dead in its Dead universe; Fear the Walking Dead is primed for its fourth season, beginning the night of The Walking Dead‘s Season Eight finale. With its fourth season, Fear will pull off the first crossover between the two shows as Lennie James and his Morgan Jones head over to the sibling series. Whether or not Atkinson’s Georgie will follow suit is to be seen.

“I talked with [showrunner] Scott [Gimple] a little bit about [the role],” Atkinson said. “You know, they keep everything very close to the chest. Scott keeps everything close to the chest. And so basically when I spoke with him, he gave me a quiet overview of the kind of person she was, but no back story, no front story. But he gave me enough to create, I think, a very dynamic and interesting person. And of course the way it was written.”

Of course, if Atkinson’s Georgie does turn out to be the TV show’s version of Pamela Milton from The Walking Dead comics, she might be the leader of the world’s largest community (which readers know of, at least) and could unite all of the surviving characters from both shows in the end.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.