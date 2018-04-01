‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Weighs In On The Helipad And Helicopter Theories

The Walking Dead fans want to know if the helicopter Rick spotted earlier this season is tied to the helipad mentioned in last night’s episode, “The Lost and the Plunderers.”

Creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman isn’t giving up answers, but hints there’s more to be revealed about the junkyard’s helipad.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was certainly there so you would notice it,” teased a tight-lipped Kirkman appearing on live after show Talking Dead. “I don’t know…”

“So there’s helicopters in the zombie apocalypse?” asked guest Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron.

Kirkman, turning to the safety of his mug to avoid answering questions, murmured it “seems like there might be at least one.”

“Really comfortable being on the show at times like this,” Kirkman joked. “Literally nothing that I can say won’t get me in trouble.”

Episode 8×10 saw Savior general Simon head out to the Scavengers‘ garbage-filled domicile to confront Jadis, having grown frustrated with her frequently shifting allegiances.

“Why the dump?” he asks. “I mean, there had to be a better place to call home.”

She moves in.

“Our place,” she answers. “Ours.”

“What’s the deal with the helipad in back? The solar panels? What was this place?”

Jadis smiles. “A dump.”

Simon flashes that shit-eating grin. Like a flipped switch, he’s serious. Leans in.

“I want to know if you know.”

“You have guns,” she says, wanting him gone. “We have deal?”

Is there a connection between the Scavengers and the helicopter spotted flying overhead earlier this season?

Rick saw a fully operational helicopter do a flyby in episode 8×05, a plot thread that has seemingly gone untugged — until now.

The episode revealed there’s more to the Scavengers — and to Jadis, especially — than previously thought, though the garbage people have met their gruesome and mushy ends at the hands of the Saviors and an unruly Simon.

Actress Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays the now solo trash queen, is also keeping quiet about the helipad and whatever importance it may have going forward.

“I’ve been wanting to ask that question for a very long time,” McIntosh told ComicBook.com’s After the Dead. “I’ve been asking that question myself for a very long time. But, yeah, no ruining of things.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.