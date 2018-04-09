‘The Walking Dead’: Laura, Heath, Or Sherry Will Return Before Season 8 Ends

The Walking Dead will tie up at least one loose end before the season 8 finale.

Our friends at Skybound’s The Walking Dead, answering fan questions in their weekly mailbag, were asked about a possible reappearance of several missing characters: Heath, an Alexandrian supply runner, Sherry, Dwight’s wife, and Laura, the Savior with the barcode neck tattoo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The site confirmed one of those missing characters will resurface “before the end of the season.”

Fans have been abuzz about the mysterious passenger Negan picked up on his way back to the Sanctuary at the end of 8×14, naming everyone from slimeball Gregory to the recently-deceased Carl as suspects.

The likeliest reveal will be Laura, who learned Dwight was the treacherous Savior mole in 8×08.

Dwight, helping the good guys, lead a pack of Saviors into an ambush during an assault on Alexandria. Laura witnessed Dwight gun down their own men, and she shot Dwight in the arm before fleeing into the woods.

With Negan returned to the Sanctuary and sniffing out Dwight’s true loyalties in tonight’s episode, the Savior leader could have a particular neck-tattoo-sporting ace up his leather jacketed sleeve.

Heath was last spotted in 7×06, “Swear,” which caught up with a near-starved Heath and Tara on the tail end of a two week supply run.

The pair encountered Oceanside for the first time, and later ran afoul of a mob of sandy walkers on a bridge. Heath saved Tara’s life, only to run out of bullets and be overtaken by the zombies.

Tara tumbled off the bridge, and by the time she got back to Heath, he was gone. Tara found Heath’s busted glasses, tire tracks, and a mysterious badge reading only “PPP.” Heath hasn’t been seen since.

(His actor, Corey Hawkins, had to leave The Walking Dead after winning the lead role in Fox’s 24: Legacy.)

The Walking Dead executive producer Scott Gimple later confirmed Heath would sometime return to the show.

Also MIA is Sherry, Dwight’s wife who shacked up as one of Negan’s many wives before later disappearing sometime after 7×07, “Sing Me a Song.”

Episode 7×11, “Hostiles and Calamities,” reveals Sherry escaped the Sanctuary and her status remains up in the air.

Sherry had previously helped a captive Daryl escape his cell at the Sanctuary and was mentioned by Dwight in the back half of season 8, but her exact location — and fate — remain unknown.

Both Heath and Sherry could return in season 9 or beyond, according to executive producer and director Greg Nicotero, who isn’t ruling out any sudden returns.

“Well, there are instances as we’ve proven on The Walking Dead that characters can disappear for a while, and much like Morgan, reappear with great flourish,” Nicotero said.

The Walking Dead airs its extended season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC before returning for season 9 this fall.