Leaders Clash in New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Trailer

A new trailer for The Walking Dead Season Nine is pitting the show’s leaders against each other.

The new look at Season Nine of the AMC zombie drama, seen in the video above, is loaded with new footage from the upcoming episodes. However, it is driven by showing that the various leaders of the Virginia communities are not exactly getting along. “You told me that you’d be the one following me, but you didn’t,” Maggie tells Rick. “That changes now.”

“Back in the beginning, you could do anything,” Daryl tells Rick, to the apparent response of Rick telling him it’s not like that anymore.

“It’s on us to make it work,” Rick says, to Daryl’s claim of such a responsibility not feeling right.

Whether or not the characters in The Walking Dead will actually be feuding when the show returns is unknown but the cut of the above trailer seems to imply as much. However, trailers for upcoming seasons of the AMC show have historically been misleading to keep fans off of the scent of true spoilers. For example, the Season Six trailer appeared to be pitting the Alexandria community (including Morgan Jones) against a less-than-sane Rick Grimes.

Could the clash in leadership styles be reminiscent of Rick and Shane’s feud back in the first season of The Walking Dead?

“Without a doubt,” there are vibes from the show’s first season, Rick actor Andrew Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “I think there were a lot of the pilot episode that was reminiscent of this opening episode and also a couple of other episodes, too. We have a few surprises as we both know but we’re not allowed to talk about.”

As the show heads into a pivotal year, not only seeing Lincoln out but also welcoming Angela Kang as its new showrunner, the cast and crew have experienced a revitalized feeling on set.

“We loved it,” Lincoln said. “We have to talk about Angela Kang if we talk about this season because she is the creative force this season. She’s been on the show since Season Two and I think she’s breathed new life into it and given us a collaborative feel on set and also just an energy. A real positive energy. It feels like the show that I always thought we would get to when I shot the pilot in Atlanta nine years ago.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!