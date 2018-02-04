‘The Walking Dead’ Marathon Airing Opposite the Super Bowl

Nothing can stop the zombie apocalypse, not even the Super Bowl.

AMC will air a marathon of The Walking Dead Season Three on Sunday. The network will air all 16 episodes of the season beginning at noon ET and ending at 4:15 am ET on Monday morning.

AMC is showing The Walking Dead Season Three as part of a series of season marathons leading up to the return of The Walking Dead Season Eight. Over the past two weeks, AMC has aired marathons of the first two season of The Walking Dead. Next week they will continue their path through the series with a marathon of The Walking Dead Season Four.

AMC recently released a new trailer for the second half of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season. The network also revealed that the midseason return episode is titled “Honor.” Here’s the episode’s official synopsis:

“Rick faces new difficulties after a battle. Meanwhile, the fight continues in other communities as core members face hard decisions.”

If AMC plans to keep doing these marathon series on a yearly basis, they’ll have to start clearing more space on the schedule. The Walking Dead has already been renewed for a ninth season and, from creator and comic book writer Robert Kirkman’s point of view, the end is still a way off.

“I definitely do have an endgame, but every time I mention that websites run with that and make it sound like its very soon and they get clickbait articles out of it, so I have to say that even though I do know what the end is and I am working toward it, it is very far off and that’s not something that’s going to be happening anytime soon so there’s no cause for worry,” Kirkman said. “Plan on going for a good long time but I do know exactly what I’m working toward, which is important to me.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC for the remainder of Season Eight on February 25th. Spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC for its fourth season immediately after the conclusion of The Walking Dead Season Eight on April 14th.