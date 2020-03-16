The Walking Dead: Michonne’s Last Episode Preview Released

AMC has published the preview for The Walking Dead 1013, “What We Become,” Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) exit episode. Michonne was last seen parting ways with daughter Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) in the midseason 10 finale in November, “The World Before,” where they encountered lone survivor Virgil (Kevin Carroll). A family man desperate to return to his home located on a naval base on Bloodsworth Island, Virgil struck a deal with Michonne: in exchange for using a boat borrowed from Oceanside to sail home, Virgil will supply Michonne with weapons needed to combat the walker horde that has since been unleashed on the communities by Alpha (Samantha Morton).

“To send a character off the show, and [decide] how we wanted to do that… I know Angela [Kang, showrunner] and the writers spent a lot of time discussing it in the build-up to this season. It is tricky. It’s a very difficult thing to do,” executive producer Denise Huth said ahead of Season 10. “I think it’s going to be great — I think it will ultimately be very satisfying and also raise a whole bunch of other questions.”

However Gurira departs The Walking Dead, the star helped shape Michonne’s final story on the television series.

“I was in a room where they have all the pictures of people who have left the show, and everyone’s exit has been so specific and really resonate in its own, very original way. And so there was no exception to that in my case, I’m very thankful for that,” Gurira previously told The Los Angeles Times. “And I was allowed to be a collaborator. But they created a very, very, very sound structure of how Michonne exits, which I was very thankful for.”

Most recently, when opening up about her “heartbreaking” exit from The Walking Dead after eight seasons, Gurira said she will “not just miss [Michonne], but her weapon, and we had a lot of fun and a lot of wonderful years.”

“To all those out there who have shown love and support to The Walking Dead over the years, I just want to express so much love and support to you. Leaving the show has been such a heartbreaking thing because it’s such a beautiful family, both when we get to share it with the world and when we make it together,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Playing Michonne has been one of the greatest blessings of my life, and I have deeply learned from her, and grown with her, and adored how I’ve been challegened by her and the amazing relationships I got to form with her and through her.”

Gurira continued, “I cannot express more love to the amazing cast and crew that I got to become family with. And also all of you. So I just have to say thank you and goodbye to Michonne.”

Danai Gurira's final episode of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, March 22 at 9/8c on AMC.