‘The Walking Dead’ Parodies New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters

If there is a moment in comic book TV/movies that is comparable to the fallout from Thanos’s snap, in terms of both casualties and narrative impact, in recent months it is probably last week’s episode of The Walking Dead, in which the Whisperers staked out their territory — fairly literally — by putting several characters’ heads on pikes. The actual deaths deviated a bit from the comics, but the gruesome scene did take a handful of characters from the show all at once and managed to establish Alpha and her team as a Thanos-level threat to the Alexandria survivors on the AMC hit.

Taking advantage of the similarities there, and the inherent humor of giving Danai Gurira a character poster that parodies her own character posters from Avengers: Endgame, the official social media account for Skybound’s The Walking Dead decided to have a little fun with this week’s Endgame character posters by creating several lookalike posters for The Walking Dead in the same style. While they aren’t quite as heartbreakingly perfect as that one with John Wick and his dog — what is? — they’re pretty on the money in terms of the look and emotional feel of the original posters from Marvel’s forthcoming superhero mega-epic.

You can see the images, which mimic the style of the Avengers: Endgame character posters in that they feature surviving characters in color and dead characters in black and white, below. Since that visual cue is a pretty immediate and obvious spoiler, we would say that anybody who is not all caught up on The Walking Dead should turn back now unless you really don’t care about spoilers.

By popular demand, adding Henry and Zeke to our #AvengeTheFallen #WalkingDead posters pic.twitter.com/cX7CjsAD4n — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 27, 2019

