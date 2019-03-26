Watch Hilarious Commentary On ‘The Walking Dead’s Shocking Pikes Scene

The Walking Dead fans were shocked by Sunday night’s “pike” sequence being realized in live-action. It was a firm deviation from what happened in the comics in terms on the victims but many were expecting to see a large number of characters killed off as the Whisperers marked their territory. One fan shared their reaction to The Walking Dead‘s “pike” sequence online and, as dark as it is to laugh at major character deaths, it’s actually pretty funny.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×15 follow. Major spoilers!

One by one, the victims of Alpha’s head pike border marker were revealed. Among them: Tammy, Enid, Tara, and Henry. One fan just couldn’t handle this reveal, not on a Sunday night! They recorded a reaction video as their TV screen played the sequence.

Warning: the video below contains foul language and should be played with careful consideration in certain environments!

Check out the reaction to The Walking Dead Episode 9×15’s “pike” sequence below.

Can’t believe it they really did this shit on a Sunday Night 😱#TheWalkingDead🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/0Va3awNcbX — Draco Uchiha 😈 8th Hokage (@coderedtonio) March 25, 2019

The video has gone viral in a sense, racking up more than 16,000 views with more than 138 retweets — hidden in the users “Tweets & Replies” section! While the subject of the video is dark and depressing, many fans of The Walking Dead have shared it with their own hysterical reactions.

“You know, there were so many conversations about it, because it’s really hard to decide who dies, and any time there is death on the show, sometimes it’s just story-related, sometimes, as with Andy [Lincoln], it’s because there’s a personal factor,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang revealed to EW about how the series picked its pike victims. “There are contractual things. There are all kinds of things that go on. In this case, we love all of our actors. Some of the people who are on those pikes, we knew from the time we cast them that they were gonna be on the pikes. We specifically cast Brett Butler as Tammy knowing that she would wind up in that array. And we told her that at the time we cast her.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET.