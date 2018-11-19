‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: Stradivarius

Rosita hides in the woods, the whisperers are searching for her.

Daryl is at a camp with his dog. It’s loaded with traps. He catches snakes and rabbits and kills walkers, leaving their bodies as deterrents for other animals. Carol and Henry visit but Daryl enjoys spending time alone out here. He denies her request to head back with them. She wants help with her son and his being an idealist like Ezekiel but Daryl insists he’s “gonna have to learn like everybody else. Just like you and I did.”

Siddiq and Michonne take Magna’s group to Hilltop. Siddiq is happy with Michonne’s decision and he thinks she likes them but she points out she doesn’t trust them. Magna wants her knives but the rest of her group wants to hang cooperate.

The Hiltop is thriving. Farms have grown outside the walls. Enid is running an infirmary. Everyone seems to be reporting to Tara. Jesus has been listening to Georgie’s letters. He has letters from Maggie, delivered by “the twins.” Many of the requests made to Tara are delivered to Jesus, as he has been re-elected as the leader of the Hilltop, but he’s not excited because no one has run against him.

Magna’s group stops at their old camp but it’s been run through. She’s upset to see that Bernie’s stuff has been trampled. Siddiq finds a flute, and he used to play one, but Michonne doesn’t want to hear it. There’s a bit of an uproar when Michonne demands their found weapons and reveals she isn’t going with them to Hilltop. They ultimately decide to go to Hilltop, though.

Aaron are Jesus are training in a field. He has a metal hand in place of his missing arm. Later, they sit and talk about election day. Jesus rules the fair is important for all of the communities to come back together. Aaron reveals Michonne doesn’t know about Maggie and she would be unhappy if she knew he was “breaking protocol” like this. After seeing a flare, they find Rosita. The herd is coming, so they leave Eugene in whatever barn he was hiding in, and head in.

At his camp, Daryl cooks dinner for Carol and Henry, before he gets a hair cut. He has been looking for Rick this whole time after they never found a body. Later, he finds his dog stuck in one of his traps and has to free it. Henry saves Daryl from a walker which would have fell on him. Later on, they sit by a camp fire and discuss how Carol misses Daryl and is tired of worrying about him. Daryl, however, insists she knows where to find him.

Elsewhere, Michonne catches Luke working on something and in an act of self-defense slices through his violin. It was very important to him thanks to its historical relevance. Luke goes on to explain how art unified man and neanderthal. In the morning, Michonne doubles down on not going to Hilltop. Siddiq, however, tells her that Maggie left and Jesus is in charge. When she finds out, AJ rushes in to tell them to hurry up. They get their weapons back and Yumiko dishes out orders on how to take the walkers down. Bernie comes across the group as a walker and Michonne puts it down as Magna becomes emotional.

Jesus is struggling with being a leader and he knows Alexandria isn’t going to get on board with the fair. Tara talks some sense into him and reveals she is going to look for Eugene in the morning.

As Michonne’s group gets close, Siddiq reveals Maggie went with Georgie to help build a new community. Michonne claims she’s fulfilled Judith’s promise but Siddiq questions her promise to Carl. According to her, “It’s not that simple.” After their conversation a few Hilltop soldiers show up and inform them they have Rosita and she’s been injured. Michonne decides to hurry off, just before the rest of her group sees something in the woods.

Carol, Daryl, and Henry arrive at Hilltop. Henry is here to take up being a blacksmith. Aaron relays the information about Rosita and Eugene. Jesus, Aaron, Daryl, and his dog head out to look for Eugene.