Hilarious The Walking Dead Video Ruins Rick’s Life

Rick Grimes has been through a lot on The Walking Dead. He had to killed his best friend after his best friend started sleeping with his wife and went crazy. His son had to put his wife down to prevent her from becoming a walker. He escaped a group of cannibals who were ready to bash his skull and eat his organs. He watched as two of his best friends were slaughtered by a dude wearing a little too much leather. None of it, though, compares to what Rick Grimes is exposed to in a new video. A fan of the series cut together a video of Rick witnessing one of the most horrifying moments anyone has ever seen.

Using footage from The Walking Dead’s seventh and tenth seasons, Rick Grimes looks through the scope of his rifle. In this version, he does not see Negan’s army or some other perilous threat. Instead, he is scarred for life like the millions of fans who watched Season 10. Rick sees Alpha and Negan getting it on in the woods, keeping their socks on through the process. It’s a shocking sight which he and The Walking Dead fans can never un-see.

Nevertheless, it makes for a pretty funny video when it is cut together this way. The edited video was posted to Reddit. See it for yourself below!

Of course, Rick Grimes is nowhere near this moment on the AMC show. Instead, he’s anxiously waiting for the cameras to start rolling on his upcoming movie. That said, the twist on the well known moment from the books was intentional, according to showrunner Angela Kang.

“We always felt like we needed some of the story of Alpha, Negan and their strange relationship,” Kang told THR. Kang specifically asked the writer of Squeeze, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, to use the comics for inspiration for such a moment. “And he was like, ‘Okay! Not quite sure how to get there! Let me work on it!’” Kang recalls. “He came back with this whole storyline where Negan thinks he’s about to be killed, but it turns out to be this other thing that sits within Alpha’s animalistic philosophy. It’s the way she sees exactly who Negan is. She’s not wrong about him being a crass man. Negan being Negan thinks, ‘Well, it’s an opportunity for me!’ It came together in this organic and fun way where the writer had a great take on the relationship from the comic book. We had a fun time coming up with a way to show this to our audience in a way that’s safe for basic cable but also still surprising.”

