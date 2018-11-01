Rebar Accidents Like ‘The Walking Dead’ Are Not Usually Fatal

The Walking Dead fans believe Rick Grimes is on his way out but real world statistics might offer hope.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×04 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

To conclude Rick Grimes‘ penultimate episode of The Walking Dead, the character was bucked off of a horse directly onto a rebar. The rebar didn’t scratch him before bouncing him off, though. The rebar sliced through Rick Grimes like a knife through melting butter, protruding from his abdomen and causing him to leak blood on the side of the street. However, if real world statistics are any indication, Rick Grimes can come back from this.

According to the United States Department of Labor, only one reported incident involving a worker being injured by rebar has been fatal in the last two years with the description reading “employee is killed when crushed by steel cage.” In the past 14 years, only one employee actually impaled by rebar has been killed.

A search through the United States Department of Labor, however, reveals that being impaled by rebar is an event which occurs all too often. This, of course, does not include rebar related incidents which occur with victims outside of the work force. Most recently, an employee was impaled by a rebar on September 20, 2017, with the description reading, “employee drilling rock slips and is impaled by rebar.” Just over a year prior, another “work [was] impaled by exposed rebar.” Between 2012 and 2017, there were no incidents according to the Department of Labor.

Do you think Rick Grimes will succumb to his injury sustained on after falling from the horse or will he triumph and find a way to make it back to his family in his final episode on Sunday night?

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.