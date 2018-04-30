First Photo From ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Set

The first photo from production of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season has been released!

The official Twitter account for AMC’s The Walking Dead shared an exciting photo from production of Episode 9×01, which is being directed by executive producer Greg Nicotero. The cast and crew recently assembled in Senoia, Georgia (including Lauren Cohan, whose contract expiration left Maggie’s fate a littler blurry) to start pre-production on the new episodes which officially began production on Monday.

Check out the photo from the set of The Walking Dead Season Nine below!

It appears the Hilltop community took some of Georgie’s advice and crafted a bright future. The water tower in the back seems to suggest they are living better now and might have actually survived a few years without a threat like Negan’s.

The water tower is hardly the only structure to have been erected during the off-season. The crew behind the series submitted proposals to construct a 55-foot tall windmill in the Alexandria set, indicative of the AMC show following its source material and the time jump which followed the All Out War story.

The episode being directed by Nicotero should come as no surprise. The Season Eight premiere and finale episodes were directed by Nicotero, as were the Season Seven premiere and finale episodes. Nicotero also helmed the Mid-Season Eight premiere, which saw Chandler Riggs and his Carl Grimes character off of the show.

Should the AMC show choose to put Maggie against her long time ally Rick Grimes, Andrew Lincoln is prepared for a dramatic season.

“She’s terrifying. When she comes full-Cohan, that emotional force is like a freakin’ hurricane,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “It’s crazy. That’s a big turn. It makes for a very interesting set up for this year, certainly. I’m excited. She’s a wonderful actress, LC. She’s so true. When she hits it, there’s nobody like her. I think it’s wonderful that she’s got this power as a performer and also the stage that Maggie now has in the show and in the community, what she represents, I think it makes for a formidable force.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.