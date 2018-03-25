ET Canada has debuted the latest clip from The Walking Dead 8×13, pitting newcomer Siddiq (Avi Nash) against a curt doctor as the community prepares for the arrival of the Saviors.

Siddiq enters the medical trailer holding a pile of blankets. A busy woman stocks a medicine cabinet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Not there. Those go in the corner. What’d you say your specialty was?”

“I was a second year EM [emergency medicine] resident—” Siddiq is cut off.

“So you have never performed surgery.”

“Three times.”

“Amputations?”

“No, but I can figure it out.”

She eyes him up and down.

“Are you even strong enough to hold someone down who hasn’t been anesthetized?”

Wow. “I can figure it out,” he tells her.

Her already thin patience has run out.

“Can you shoot a gun? More importantly, can you shoot a gun while you’re holding someone down?”

“I’m pretty sure I know enough to—”

“Really, ’cause it sounds to me like you don’t know enough of anything,” she barks. “And in my experience, people who don’t know enough are more dangerous than people who don’t know shit.”

“There’s a lot I haven’t done, I know that, but from my first day at the hospital ’til this moment, right now, all I’ve done are things I’ve never done. There are people coming right now to hurt this place and I’m standing here ready to help,” Siddiq says, commanding her attention and shutting the cabinet. “So stop asking me what I’ve done and start telling me what to do. Besides where to put the damn blankets.”

Impressed, she shoves a protective vest his way.

“I like you,” she says. “Get ready.”

Siddiq disclosed his past medical experience to Rick and Maggie, proving himself an essential and much-needed asset following the loss of Alexandrian doctor Denise (Merritt Wever) and both Hilltop physicians, brothers Emmett (Tim Parati) and Harlan (R. Keith Harris) Carson.

The group’s most recent inductee will swiftly prove useful as a mob of Saviors, bearing weapons infected with walker guts, are on their way towards Hilltop to quell the AHK rebellion and utterly wipe out the resisting survivors.

The Walking Dead 8×13, “Do Not Send Us Astray,” airs Sunday, March 25 at 9/8c on AMC.